2 teens stabbed during fight in River North

Two teenagers were stabbed during a fight in River North early Sunday.
A boy, 15, and a 19-year-old man were arguing with a group of people on a sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street when the man was stabbed in the back and the boy suffered a cut to his torso, according to Chicago police. The fight happened around 12:20 a.m.
Both victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
