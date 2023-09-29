The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Plea deal offered to man charged along with brother in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French

Eric Morgan, 25, is expected to enter guilty pleas next month to unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice, according to a source.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
Portrait of Officer Ella French who was shot in West Englewood

Slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Chicago Police Department

Prosecutors have offered a plea deal to a man facing several felony charges in connection with the killing of Chicago Police Officer Ella French two years ago.

Under an agreement with Cook County prosecutors, Morgan would face seven years in prison for the weapons charges — the maximum penalty for the offense — to be served concurrently with a five-year sentence for battery and a three-year sentence for obstruction of justice, the source said.

Court records show a change of plea hearing has been set for Oct. 12 before Judge Ursula Walowski.

A spokeswoman for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said the office declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Morgan’s defense attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Emonte Morgan, left, and Eric Morgan are charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Emonte Morgan, left, and Eric Morgan.

Chicago police

Eric Morgan and his brother, Emonte Morgan, have been held at the Cook County Jail without bail since being charged in connection with the fatal shooting. 

Officers French, Carlos Yanez and Joshua Blas were on patrol about 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021 when they pulled over a gray SUV for expired license plates, according to prosecutors.

Eric Morgan was behind the wheel and his brother was sitting in the back seat, prosecutors have said. A woman, who has not been  charged, was sitting in the front passenger seat. 

French approached the car and asked Eric Morgan to hand over the keys and get out of the car. He and the two passengers all got out, prosecutors said.

Emonte Morgan was holding a drink and a cell phone in his hands and allegedly ignored officers’ repeated instructions to set them down. Eric Morgan then ran off and was pursued by Blas, prosecutors said. 

French and Yanez struggled with Emonte Morgan until he drew a gun tucked in his waistband and fired several shots, striking both officers, prosecutors said. Their body-worn camera allegedly recorded Emonte Morgan standing over them with a gun.

Blas returned after hearing gunshots and exchanged fire with Emonte Morgan, striking him twice. 

Prosecutors said Emonte Morgan was able to pass the gun to Eric Morgan, who was later held by neighbors. The gun used to shoot the officers was recovered nearby, prosecutors said. 

Emonte Morgan faces several counts of a murder, as well as aggravated battery and gun charges. He is next expected in court Oct. 2.

French died from her wounds and Yanez was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

French was lauded as a hero by the city, and praised by fellow officers as representing the best of the police department.

