The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Crime Suburban Chicago

Man charged in stabbing of two teens, one fatally, in Chicago Heights

Oronde Hardy, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the attack.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Chicago Heights.png

The 1500 block of Hanover in Chicago Heights

Sun-Times file

A man is accused of stabbing two teens, one fatally, Monday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Oronde Hardy, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the attack, which happened in the 1500 block of Hanover Street, Chicago Heights police said.

Officers responded about 3:50 p.m. to a call of a disturbance and found the two teens with stab wounds, police said.

Investigators determined Hardy had allegedly stabbed the boys after an argument and drove away from the area, police said.

One boy, 13, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and died from his injuriesTuesday. He was identified as David Sanchez by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The other boy, 14, was taken to Stroger Hospital police said, adding that he continues to recover from his injuries.

Hardy appeared in court Thursday morning and was ordered to remain in custody. His next court date was set for Friday morning.

