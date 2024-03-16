The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Crime Chicago

11-year-old boy slain on North Side remembered as a ‘bright light’

Jayden Perkins was killed and his pregnant mother was critically wounded in the attack Wednesday morning in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue. Community members are raising money for the family.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Jayden Perkins.

North Side community members are raising money for the family of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who was killed in an attack that also critically wounded his pregnant mother Wednesday morning in Edgewater.

Organizers from Peirce Elementary School, the Friends of Peirce group, the Smith & Turner Family and Gus Giordano Dance School remembered the boy as "an exceptional young man, respected by his peers and admired by his teachers."

"In addition to his academic and artistic talents, Jayden was known for his leadership qualities and compassionate nature," the organizers wrote in their online fundraiser. "He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a knack for resolving conflicts among his friends. His positive energy and enthusiasm were contagious, and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him."

Jayden loved spending time with his friends, playing sports and performing theater, organizers said. His mother was a former recess coach at Peirce Elementary before she moved into the medical field.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Johnson called Jayden "a bright light in his community."

"We grieve alongside his family and community as we reckon with this unthinkable loss. We pray for Jayden’s mother’s recovery. We will never forget Jayden, who was taken from us much too soon," Johnson said.

More than $80,000 had been raised as of Saturday morning.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with fatally stabbing Jayden and wounding his mother just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

