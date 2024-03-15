Pregnant woman was denied emergency protection order weeks before she was stabbed, 11-year-old son killed

Three weeks before she was brutally stabbed and her 11-year-old son killed, a woman was denied an emergency protection order against the man now in custody for the attack.

The man had been out on parole after serving eight years for attacking another ex-girlfriend when he allegedly threatened the woman and tried to force his way into her apartment on Feb. 1.

By the time the woman appeared in court for an emergency order weeks later, the man was back behind bars, possibly because of his confrontation with the woman, she told Judge Thomas Nowinski.

But the judge issued no order, even though the woman testified under oath that she had sought a protection order against the same man in 2009. The judge noted that the man was in prison and there was no apparent emergency.

Instead, he scheduled a hearing on the woman’s case for this past Wednesday to hear more testimony before issuing any order. He directed that Stateville Correctional Center, a maximum security prison in Crest Hill, be notified so the man could appear on Zoom.

There's no indication in the court record that the judge knew the man was due to be released a day before the hearing or how that may have changed his decision.

"The last time there was contact was on Feb. 1, so several weeks ago, and he's in prison, so it doesn't get used as an emergency," Nowinski told the woman.

Hours after he was freed -- and just before the hearing was scheduled on Wednesday -- police say he entered the woman’s apartment in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue and stabbed Jaydone Perkins once in the chest and repeatedly stabbed the woman, who was eight months pregnant.

Police on Wednesday investigate the scene outside Peterson Plaza on the North Side, where a woman was stabbed and an 11-year-old boy was fatally wounded, according to police. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Neighbors told police they saw the ex-boyfriend running from the apartment. "A knife with apparent blood and a cellular phone were discovered during a canvass along the path where the offender fled," a police report states. He was taken into custody later in the day.

Jaydone died at Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his mother’s condition was stabilized. Officials have released no information about her unborn baby.

State prison officials say "notifications" about the man's release were made "to registered victims," but it's not clear if the woman knew the man would be released Tuesday. It's also not clear if the judge was made aware of the release date at the same time.

The case raises other questions. The woman told the judge she contacted Chicago police after her alleged confrontation with the man Feb. 1, but "they didn't let me file a report. They told me to come down here to get an order of protection."

In the brief transcript of the court hearing last month, Judge Nowinski never asked for any details of what happened when the man tried to enter the woman’s apartment or what he said in text messages he allegedly sent.

Sources say the man texted threats to kill her.

It's also not clear why the man was sent back to prison in February, just months after he was paroled, only to be freed again weeks later.

The man was convicted in 2017 of aggravated domestic battery, home invasion and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The conviction stemmed from an attack two years earlier when he forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s Kenwood apartment and attacked her and her son while she was cooking dinner for her kids.

He forced her against a wall and started choking her. When her teenage son tried to intervene, the suspect aimed the gun at the boy and asked, “Is this what you want?” according to court records.

The man noted in an ongoing civil rights lawsuit against prison officials that he had been released from prison Oct. 6. By Feb. 1, he was back behind bars, records show.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board said in a statement that the man was returned to prison "for alleged parole violations," but the board did not say what they were.

"A hearing determined the alleged violations did not meet the preponderance of evidence standard," the board said. "The suspect was returned to parole on March 12 and notifications were again made to registered victims."

Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence, said both the Chicago Police Department and the judge assigned to this case failed the woman and her family by “treating their safety with an indifference bordering on malice.”

“Survivors deserve to have their concerns heard with respect, particularly when they have substantial proof of threatening behavior by another party,” Pryor said. “(The woman) and her family deserved a home free from violence, and a city and county with the resources to provide just that failed to connect her to those that could best provide that help.”