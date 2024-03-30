The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Crime Chicago Chatham

Person killed in Chatham shooting

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
casing.jpg

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately released, was standing outside about 3 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

