Person killed in Chatham shooting

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.
The male, whose age was not immediately released, was standing outside about 3 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The drive-by shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday in a parking lot in the 800 lock of West 87th Street.