Monday, April 8, 2024
2 women wounded in Englewood shooting

Two women, 19 and 20, were crossing the street in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Monday when a man shot at them, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two women were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on Monday night.

The two women, ages 19 and 20, were crossing the street in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when a man shot at them, police said.

Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and were reported in fair condition, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in her right arm, and the 20-year-old was shot in her left arm.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
An 18-year-old man was in the 7700 block of South Honore Street about 5:48 p.m. when someone shot him in the left side of his chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tabasco hot pepper sauce with red chili pepper, flat lay
Taste
America’s love affair with fiery flavors continues to grow
Obsessive fan bases have formed around spicy condiments like chili paste, Sriracha, harissa paste and chili crisp.
By Food Drink Life
 
Jocelyn Villa
Entertainment and Culture
Latino artists audition for casting directors in push to promote diversity on stage and screen
Participants in the open casting call in Chicago had three minutes to perform anything they wanted in front of representatives from local theater and talent agencies.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
White Sox
White Sox shut out for fourth time in 10 games, fall to 1-9 with loss to Guardians
A listless White Sox lineup held to four hits.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Duane Short, wearing a blue shirt, views the beginning of the eclipse through his eclipse glasses next to a camera and tripod set to take photos and a blooming dogwood at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.
Outdoors
Nature dared not disappoint as southern Illinois experiences its second recent solar eclipse
As darkness descended Monday in the path of totality, the air cooled, a bullfrog hummed a bass line, and birds of all kinds called out to mark the occasion.
By Dale Bowman
 