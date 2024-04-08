2 women wounded in Englewood shooting

Two women were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on Monday night.

The two women, ages 19 and 20, were crossing the street in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when a man shot at them, police said.

Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and were reported in fair condition, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in her right arm, and the 20-year-old was shot in her left arm.

No one is in custody.

