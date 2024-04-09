Woman shot while walking dog in Uptown

A woman was shot while walking her dog in Uptown early Tuesday, police said.

The woman, 21, was walking her dog in the 1300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue around 12:40 a.m. when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.