The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Crime News Uptown

Woman shot while walking dog in Uptown

The woman was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Woman shot while walking dog in Uptown
Police crime scene tape.

The 21-year-old woman suffered non life-threatening injuries to her left leg, police said.

Sun-Times file

A woman was shot while walking her dog in Uptown early Tuesday, police said.

The woman, 21, was walking her dog in the 1300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue around 12:40 a.m. when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
2 women wounded in Englewood shooting
Chicago man released from prison after serving 11 years for a murder he did not commit
Man wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Chicago officials to release video showing fatal police shooting in Humboldt Park
Antisemitic flyers found in Lincoln Park, North Side City Council member says
Man critically injured in Chatham shooting
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-515.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Grandchild is 18, never thanks us, so no more gifts
Though the teen never visits these grandparents, her mom is upset that she was left out of the giving.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres
Cubs
Cubs blow eight-run lead in loss to Padres to open series in San Diego
The Padres scored seven of their nine runs in one inning.
By Maddie Lee
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 9, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
IMG_4180.jpg
Israel-Hamas War
Local aid workers say Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen workers caused ‘chilling effect’ on aid efforts
The seven World Central Kitchen workers killed April 1 are among the more than 220 humanitarian workers who have been killed in the conflict, according to the U.N.
By Violet Miller
 
NCAA Purdue UConn Basketball
College Sports
UConn dominates Purdue 75-60 to win back-to-back national championships
The Huskies win its sixth title overall and becomes the first repeat champion since Billy Donovan’s Florida teams won in 2006-07.
By Associated Press
 