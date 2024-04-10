The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Good Samaritan steps up in deadly Rogers Park shooting

A bar owner’s quick thinking saves a life. James Smith Jr., 33, was killed in the attack, and a man walking his dog was wounded. Tuesday’s shooting was the second in a month near Morse Avenue.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE Good Samaritan steps up in deadly Rogers Park shooting
An alleyway with cars on the side.

Two men were shot at Glenwood and Morse avenues in Rogers Park about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. One man was killed. The other survived thanks to quick thinking by a bar owner who was celebrating his birthday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Relaxing on his 47th birthday wasn't in the cards for Erik Archambeault as the day took an unexpected turn.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, Archambeault heard gunshots and ran to help a man walking his dog who got caught in crossfire when a shooter jumped out of a car and opened fire, killing James Craig Smith Jr. and injuring the dog walker.

Both Smith, 33, and the 41-year-old dog walker were shot in the back.

They were in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue, near the Morse Red Line station, when a man got out of a gray Ford Edge, approached and began firing shots in their direction, police said.

“My general manager and I were working, and we heard pop, pop, pop. I was like, ‘Those are gunshots! Duck!' ” said Archambeault, who lives in Rogers Park and owns Rogers Park Social, a bar and a gift shop on Glenwood.

Surveillance footage showed the man walking his dog down North Glenwood Avenue before tumbling to the ground near Smith, who had also collapsed.

The shooter, who had chased Smith before shooting him, sped away in the Ford, according to a police report.

Archambeault was in his bar and ran outside after he heard “nine to 12 gunshots" and saw the dog walker “walking quickly down the street,” toward the bar, crying out that he had been shot.

“I was like, ‘Get inside, lay on the couch, and let me look at your wound,' ” Archambeault said.

Archambeault grabbed towels to put pressure on the wound, while the general manager, 41-year-old Wally Andersen, brought ice. They stayed with him until paramedics arrived.

Both victims were shot in the back and were taken by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the fire department.

An autopsy performed Wednesday determined that Smith, who lives in Broadview, died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), whose office is near the L station, said on social media that the shooting “appears to be targeted.”

“One individual on foot going after another individual. Someone else was hit with a bullet,” Hadden said.

No one is in custody.

Alicia Lopez, 55, of Rogers Park, was working the front desk at a foot and ankle clinic next to the train station when she witnessed the attack.

“I just saw two guys. They were shooting at each other,” she said.

Archambeault said that he’s unfortunately “grown accustomed” to shootings. The stretch of Morse Avenue has seen two shootings in the last month, he said.

When he hears gunshots, Archambeault knows to “duck and protect.” He said he has expressed concerns about safety to the police before. “We see stuff the police don’t,” he said.

Andersen, from Rogers Park, said he is hopeful that he will see more preventive measures.

“This is not the first time that we've been involved with something like this,” Archambeault said.

He looked after the dog walker's pet until the owner was released from the hospital.

"It was a crazy birthday — a lot more energy than I anticipated putting in," he said.

Next Up In Crime
Killing of Dexter Reed raises questions about Chicago police reform. ‘The message is, go in guns blazing.’
Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers
4-year-old boy shot, wounded near Humboldt Park is ‘stabilized’
Dexter Reed’s brother arrested at protests after police shooting footage released
Clashes break out at protest on West Side after release of Dexter Reed shooting footage
Ride-hailing service passenger fatally shot in Englewood
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-519.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife is punishing me by shutting down all intimacy
It’s not just her waning libido that has cooled off the marriage, it’s also her distrust of her husband.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
PRIDEPARADE-062623-44.jpg
Chicago
Chicago Pride Parade to scale down due to city’s ‘safety and logistics concerns’
The 53rd annual parade, set for June 30, will limit its entries and start an hour earlier.
By Erica Thompson
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Mayor reverses course, will call for $70 million in funding for migrant care, key City Council member says
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), says city officials are acting based on their expectation that busing will ramp up again as the Democratic National Convention nears.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Yoan Moncada, with White Sox translator Billy Russo
White Sox
Grifol, White Sox carry on after nightmarish start
“No way to think that’s going to happen,” Grifol says of injuries to Moncada, Robert Jr. and Jimenez
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Joe Perry (left) and Steven Tyler perform at an September Aerosmith concert in Philadelphia.
Music
Aerosmith to resume farewell tour, including January show in Chicago
After postponing concert during Steven Tyler’s recovery from vocal cord damage, rockers plan to get back on the road this fall
By USA TODAY
 