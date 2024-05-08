The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
1 dead, 1 wounded in Bridgeport drive-by shooting

The pair were standing outside about 3:11 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South May Street when a vehicle drove by and a male fired shots from inside, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting early Monday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The pair were standing outside about 3:11 a.m. in the 3100 block of South May Street when a vehicle drove by and a male fired shots from inside, Chicago police said.

Eric White, 21, was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The woman, 20, was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

