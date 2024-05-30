The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Prosecutors won't oppose certificate of innocence for man convicted on testimony of legally blind witness

Darrien Harris was convicted in 2011 of fatally shooting Rondell Moore at a South Side gas station and was sentenced to 76 years in prison. There was no physical evidence linking Harris to the shooting.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Prosecutors won't oppose certificate of innocence for man convicted on testimony of legally blind witness
Darien Harris after he was released from Cook County Jail last December.

Darien Harris after he was released from Cook County Jail last December.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cook County prosecutors announced Thursday they will not oppose a certificate of innocence for a man whose murder conviction hinged on the testimony of a legally blind witness.

Darrien Harris, 31, was convicted in 2011 of fatally shooting Rondell Moore at a South Side gas station and was sentenced to 76 years in prison.

There was no physical evidence linking Harris to the shooting. But Judge Nicholas Ford, who presided over Harris’ bench trial, cited the testimony of Dexter Saffold, who identified Harris as the shooter.

Saffold told the judge he saw the shooting from less than 20 feet away while riding his motorized scooter home and was so close the shooter bumped into him as he ran off.

After Harris spent 12 years in prison, Judge Diana Kenworthy ordered his conviction and sentence vacated in December after attorneys presented evidence that Safford had been declared legally blind in 2002.

Lawyers working on Harris’ appeal found court records in several lawsuits Safford filed against a college, a landlord and two employees in the years before Harris’ trial documenting Safford’s vision problems.

Prosecutors agreed Harris’ conviction should be vacated, but said they still believed Harris was the gunman and said they planned to try him again.

But less than a month later, prosecutors announced they would not seek to retry Harris and he was released from jail.

“I’m happy. I finally made it,” Harris told reporters outside the jail. “Twelve and a half years, I made it.”

Harris’ attorneys then filed a motion to grant Harris a certificate of innocence in the case, which would require Harris to prove actual innocence and would entitle him to money from a state fund for people who have been wrongfully convicted.

Prosecutors said they would not oppose Harris’ motion and a judge set a hearing next month. The case will be reviewed by Judge Erica Reddick.

Harris is also suing the city of Chicago, alleging misconduct by police officers who investigated the Moore’s killing.

“Mr. Harris’s wrongful conviction was caused by the egregious misconduct of the defendant Chicago police officers,” the suit states, alleging they “fabricated evidence, including false witnesses statements and identifications through such tactics as coercion, threats, fact-feeding, and promises of leniency.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court last month, seeks unspecified damages.

Next Up In Crime
Two fatally shot in Little Village park
Boy, 12, critically hurt in Austin hit-and-run
9-year-old boy, woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Man shot, killed in Austin
Boy, 16, critically wounded in South Deering shooting
The Latest
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Cubs
Cubs recall Pete Crow-Armstrong, option Luis Vázquez before series finale vs. Brewers
Crow-Armstrong was in the starting lineup Thursday.
By Maddie Lee
 
433006404_18422675233030357_2167740460741040222_n.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Joey Fatone and AJ McLean pair up for *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys greatest hits trek
The singers celebrate a behind-the-scenes look at their boy-band success via their playful “Legendary Night” tour.
By Erica Thompson
 
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox option third baseman Bryan Ramos to Charlotte
The Sox will make a corresponding move on Friday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at The Old Post Office during President Joe Biden’s visit on&nbsp;June 28.
Politics
Amid presidential chatter, Gov. Pritzker will address Wisconsin Democrats at annual convention
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022 spoke before state Democratic Party leaders in New Hampshire and Florida, fueling speculation that he was plotting a presidential run in 2024. Since then he’s repeatedly tamped down questions about his presidential ambitions.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
WillowSlough03--14-24sign.jpg
Outdoors
Go & Show: Willow Slough's 75th and Chicago Yacht Club's In-Water Boat & Tech Show
A celebration around Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area’s 75th anniversary and Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Boat & Tech Show are Go & Show this week.
By Dale Bowman
 