The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 17, 2024
The Watchdogs Politics Springfield

State Sen. Harris chairs insurance committee, invests in insurance brokers. How isn't that a conflict?

State Sen. Napoleon Harris III has been chairman of the Illinois Senate’s Insurance Committee for several years. He recently became an “investor” with insurance brokers in the south suburbs. He denies any conflict of interest.

By  Robert Herguth
   
SHARE State Sen. Harris chairs insurance committee, invests in insurance brokers. How isn't that a conflict?
State Sen. Napoleon Harris III.

State Sen. Napoleon Harris III.

www.senatornapoleonharris.com

As chairman of the Illinois Senate’s Insurance Committee, state Sen. Napoleon Harris III is a gatekeeper on legislation affecting the multibillion-dollar insurance industry.

Now the Flossmoor Democrat, a former NFL player, has joined the industry he’s helping to regulate — partnering with two men who run an insurance brokerage called the Maxx Group in the southwest suburbs, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Even though Harris’ chairman role can affect industry profits and regulations — and consumer pocketbooks — Harris insists there’s no conflict of interest with what he calls his “new business venture.”

“This was an opportunity to support a local business run by two area guys with longstanding impeccable credentials in the field,” Harris says via text message. “These are people I’ve known for years. They’ve helped me out with my own insurance needs well before I arrived in the Senate.”

“My role is that of an investor. None of this bears any relationship to my work in Springfield.”

“If you look at the results, it is clear the Insurance Committee has been about improving the industry for consumers.”

Part of the recently filed economic interest statement from state Sen. Napoleon Harris III.

Part of the recently filed economic interest statement from state Sen. Napoleon Harris III.

Illinois secretary of state’s office

His panel and the rest of the legislature recently backed a series of consumer-friendly industry reforms pushed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, including banning what are called “short-term, limited duration” health insurance policies. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, such policies are “designed to fill temporary gaps in coverage when an individual is transitioning from one source of coverage to another,” and generally are not “subject to the consumer protections.”

Democrats in Congress have described these kinds of plans as “dangerous” and “unregulated” and “a threat to the health and financial well-being of American families.”

Related

Based in Crestwood, the Maxx Group helps clients procure business, personal and life insurance, and advertises various types of insurance coverage for public agencies including municipal governments and park districts — agencies that often rely on state legislators for funding.

Like other state officials, Harris must file an economic interest statement each year showing outside income and financial investments. The paperwork he filed in May mentioned for the first time Maxx Group Plus, which shares the same executives and address with the Maxx Group.

Among the campaign contributions from the insurance industry to state Sen. Napoleon Harris III.

Among the campaign contributions from the insurance industry to state Sen. Napoleon Harris III.

Illinois State Board of Elections

Harris, who joined the General Assembly in 2013 and became Insurance Committee chairman in 2019, wouldn’t answer questions about how he came to be an investor in the company, whether that entailed putting in money and what sort of income he might make from the deal.

Harris has also long derived side income through a company that runs a Beggars Pizza franchise in Harvey.

In 2022 and 2023, Harris’ campaign fund accepted contributions from the Maxx Group totaling $2,500, according to Illinois State Board of Elections records. He also has accepted at least $60,000 overall from the insurance industry since the beginning of last year, state elections board records show.

That includes $10,000 from the Allstate Insurance Company, $7,500 from State Farm Insurance, $6,000 from Cigna and $1,500 from the political arm of the Illinois Life & Health Insurance Council that had been involved in talks over Pritzker’s legislation this year.

John Patterson, a spokesman for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, the Oak Park Democrat who has also accepted campaign donations from the insurance industry, says Harris “has shown himself to be a knowledgeable, independent voice and has fostered conversations in the Insurance Committee that have led to pragmatic solutions that work.”

State Senate President Don Harmon.

State Senate President Don Harmon.

Justin L. Fowler / The State Journal-Register via AP

Harmon has also been a recipient of significant campaign money from the insurance industry, including more than $100,000 combined from Allstate and State Farm, and more than $10,000 from the Illinois Life & Health Insurance Council, with the group helping throw a fundraiser for him in December.

Related

Harris grew up in Dixmoor, attended Thornton Township High School in Harvey and played football at Northwestern University before becoming a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. He ran for U.S. Senate unsuccessfully in 2016, losing in the Democratic primary to current U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Asked about Harris’ insurance committee chairmanship and his insurance broker investments, Pritzker’s office would only say that the governor “looks forward to this new era of consumer protection and will continue working with the General Assembly to deliver even more reform in the future.”

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Illinois Legislature approves bill to prevent unfair real estate listing agreements
No extremist groups on list barring Chicago police officer membership, only street gangs
CTA Second Chance trainees say they faced discipline after complaining of burns from caustic cleaners
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard federal probe is looking into work of contractor who faces prison for bribery
Lawyer was handcuffed to chair after Cook County judge ordered him removed from courtroom, sparking state inquiry
Feds investigating last year’s data breach affecting the Cook County hospital system
The Latest
crime-scene-tape9.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Avalon Park
The 39-year-old was shot multiple times in the 7700 block of South South Chicago Avenue early Monday morning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Violent Femmes — Blaise Garza (from left), Gordon Gano, Brian Ritchie and John Sparrow — are set to perform at Ravinia with the Chicago Philharmonic.
Music
For Ravinia debut, Violent Femmes enlist Chicago Philharmonic to enhance the early hits
Classical ensemble will add ‘incredible bombast’ to tracks from the rockers’ first album, bassist says.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
police-tape-1.jpg
Crime
15-year-old girl among 5 people shot in Humboldt Park
More than 20 people were shot in Chicago in little more than four hours early Monday, including another mass shooting in Englewood that wounded six people.
By Mary Norkol
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Child’s toys, crafts from grandmother starting to pile up
If Grandma won’t store the 4-year-old’s stuff at her place, the only alternative is to start donating and trashing.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 