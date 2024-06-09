Man found shot to death in Englewood alley

A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in an alley in Englewood.
The 36-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:40 a.m. in an alley in the 700 block of 66th Place, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.
