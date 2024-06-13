Stolen Jeep plows into West Town restaurant: 'It's so reckless'

Aaron Buchanan was checking on one of his properties Thursday afternoon when he heard tires screeching and saw a Jeep crash through the front of a building in West Town.

Two males were driving a stolen gray Jeep when the driver lost control and crashed into a building in the 1000 block of North Ashland Avenue about noon, Chicago police said.

A video Buchanan shot showed the driver and a passenger getting out of the Jeep and fleeing the scene.

“They looked like kids,” said Buchanan, 31. “I’ve heard of kids stealing cars and robbing people in this area, and I don’t know if they were the same kids, but this is a problem. It’s so reckless.”

The vehicle crashed just feet away from El Barco Mariscos, 1035 N. Ashland Ave., where people were eating lunch, Buchanan said.

“This could’ve been much worse,” he said. “The restaurant was right there.”

Police said no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.