Man fatally shot in Avalon Park

A man was shot and killed in Avalon Park Monday morning, police said.

The man, 39, was in the 7700 block of South South Chicago Avenue around 3 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a car after firing shots.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

More than 20 people were shot in Chicago in little more than four hours early Monday, including mass shootings in Englewood and Humboldt Park that wounded 11 people.