Monday, June 17, 2024
Crime Englewood

6 people wounded when two gunmen open fire in Englewood -- second mass shooting in an hour early Monday

Five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were wounded in Humboldt Park around 12:45 a.m. Monday. More than 20 people were shot in Chicago in little more than four hours early Monday.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Six people were wounded when two gunmen opened fire in Englewood early Monday morning.

All but one of the victims were reported in good condition after the attack in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue around 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

A 20-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Three women, ages 24, 33 and 34, were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. A man, 31, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the ankle and another man, 32, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

No one was reported in custody.

The attack was the second mass shooting in about an hour early Monday. Five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were wounded in Humboldt Park around 12:45 a.m. In all, more than 20 people were shot in Chicago in little more than four hours early Monday.

