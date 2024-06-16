Man found fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
About 2:30 a.m., officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 11500 block of South LaSalle Street, Chicago police said.
The man, who was believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There was no one in custody.
