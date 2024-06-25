Police investigating homicide after woman dropped off at South Shore hospital

Detectives are speaking with a person of interest following the suspicious death of a woman dropped off at a South Shore hospital early Tuesday.

The unidentified 29-year-old woman left at Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center in the 7500 block of Stony Island Avenue about 3:15 a.m., police said.

It was not clear what her injuries were and she was pronounced dead a short time later, Chicago police said.

No other information was available.

