Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Police investigating homicide after woman dropped off at South Shore hospital

Detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 29-year-old victim was dropped off at a hospital at 3:30 a.m.

Detectives are speaking with a person of interest following the suspicious death of a woman dropped off at a South Shore hospital early Tuesday.

The unidentified 29-year-old woman left at Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center in the 7500 block of Stony Island Avenue about 3:15 a.m., police said.

It was not clear what her injuries were and she was pronounced dead a short time later, Chicago police said.

No other information was available.

