The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Crime News Chicago

1 dead, 2 teens injured in North Lawndale shooting

Two teens and a male were shot about 3:56 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road. The teens are hospitalized. The male died at a hospital. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
1 dead, 2 teens injured in North Lawndale shooting
PULASKISHOOTING-062524-2.jpgChicago police work the scene where three people were shot, including one fatally, in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road in the parking lot behind a McDonalds in the West Elsdon neighborhood, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot, one fatally, in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road in the parking lot behind a McDonalds in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and two teens wounded in a shooting in North Lawndale on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road about 3:56 p.m. and found two teens who had been shot, police said. A 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the buttocks and abdomen, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn critical condition; a 15-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the legs.

Another male victim, whose age wasn’t known, went to Holy Cross Hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody.

PULASKISHOOTING-062524-5.jpgChicago police work the scene where three people shot, including one fatally, in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road in the parking lot behind McDonalds in the West Elsdon neighborhood, Monday, June 24, 2024.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and abdomen. He is in critical condition. A15-year-old boy was shot in the legs. He’s in fair condition. Another male died at Holy Cross Hospital.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

