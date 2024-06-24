1 dead, 2 teens injured in North Lawndale shooting
Two teens and a male were shot about 3:56 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road. The teens are hospitalized. The male died at a hospital. No one is in custody.
One person was killed and two teens wounded in a shooting in North Lawndale on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road about 3:56 p.m. and found two teens who had been shot, police said. A 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the buttocks and abdomen, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn critical condition; a 15-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the legs.
Another male victim, whose age wasn’t known, went to Holy Cross Hospital, where he later died.
No one is in custody.
