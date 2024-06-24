Boy, 16, charged in killing of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman

Charges were announced Monday against a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a retired Chicago police officer, marking the second time in recent days that a minor has been charged in a high-profile killing.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Larry Neuman last Thursday morning near his home in West Garfield Park, police said in a statement.

On Saturday, police released surveillance footage in an effort to identify two people wanted in the attack. By Sunday evening, the teen surrendered to police at the Harrison District station.

Retired Chicago police Officer Larry Neuman was remembered Sunday at a memorial and march in West Garfield Park. Neuman was a pastor, active in his church and known for his work in the community. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hours earlier, Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson attended a vigil honoring Neuman, an ordained minister who worked as a police officer for 28 years. Johnson noted that Neuman had “been fighting for a very long time to make sure that the young brothers on the block had hope.”

“His living and his dying will not be in vain,” the mayor added.

Neuman, 73, joined the police department after serving in Vietnam and ultimately retired in 2010 as the bomb squad’s longest-serving member. He later worked as an explosives expert for the federal Transportation Security Administration, training agents at O’Hare and Midway airports to spot threats.

He was also a pillar of the violent West Side community where he lived.

Mourners in West Garfield Park march on Sunday in memory of Larry Neuman, a retired CPD officer and former Marine who was a pillar in the community. “Officer Larry has been fighting for a very long time to make sure that the young brothers on the block had hope,” Mayor Brandon Johnson told the crowd. “His living and his dying will not be in vain.” Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Reverend Neuman called me on Wednesday night and said he wanted to do more for the youth in the community,” Pastor Paul Sims, of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, told the crowd gathered at Sunday’s vigil. “Anyone who knew Larry Neuman knew he would’ve done whatever he could for those two young men in that video.”

A $75,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the daytime killing in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, where Neuman lived. Police said he was shot multiple times but didn’t disclose any possible motive in the days after the attack.

The charges were announced just two days after 16-year-old Raysean Comer was charged in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on the Near West Side.

Both teens were charged as adults. The boy accused of killing Neuman is expected to appear at a detention hearing Tuesday.