The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 16, charged in killing of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman

The teen faces a first-degree murder charge in the slaying last Thursday morning near Neuman’s home in West Garfield Park, police said in a statement Monday evening.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Boy, 16, charged in killing of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman
561A1979.jpg

Police escort a suspect in the shooting death of Larry Neuman into the 11th District police station on the West Side on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Charges were announced Monday against a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a retired Chicago police officer, marking the second time in recent days that a minor has been charged in a high-profile killing.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Larry Neuman last Thursday morning near his home in West Garfield Park, police said in a statement.

On Saturday, police released surveillance footage in an effort to identify two people wanted in the attack. By Sunday evening, the teen surrendered to police at the Harrison District station.

MARCH-062424-23.JPG

Retired Chicago police Officer Larry Neuman was remembered Sunday at a memorial and march in West Garfield Park. Neuman was a pastor, active in his church and known for his work in the community.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hours earlier, Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson attended a vigil honoring Neuman, an ordained minister who worked as a police officer for 28 years. Johnson noted that Neuman had “been fighting for a very long time to make sure that the young brothers on the block had hope.”

“His living and his dying will not be in vain,” the mayor added.

Neuman, 73, joined the police department after serving in Vietnam and ultimately retired in 2010 as the bomb squad’s longest-serving member. He later worked as an explosives expert for the federal Transportation Security Administration, training agents at O’Hare and Midway airports to spot threats.

He was also a pillar of the violent West Side community where he lived.

MARCH-062424-14.jpgResidents march down the sidewalk during a vigil to raise awareness and mourn the death of Larry Neuman, minister & retired Police Officer, near the corner of South Kildare Ave and W Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Larry Neuman was shot and killed on the corner of South Kildare Ave and W Monroe Street by an unknown assailant. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mourners in West Garfield Park march on Sunday in memory of Larry Neuman, a retired CPD officer and former Marine who was a pillar in the community. “Officer Larry has been fighting for a very long time to make sure that the young brothers on the block had hope,” Mayor Brandon Johnson told the crowd. “His living and his dying will not be in vain.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Reverend Neuman called me on Wednesday night and said he wanted to do more for the youth in the community,” Pastor Paul Sims, of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, told the crowd gathered at Sunday’s vigil. “Anyone who knew Larry Neuman knew he would’ve done whatever he could for those two young men in that video.”

A $75,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the daytime killing in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, where Neuman lived. Police said he was shot multiple times but didn’t disclose any possible motive in the days after the attack.

The charges were announced just two days after 16-year-old Raysean Comer was charged in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on the Near West Side.

Both teens were charged as adults. The boy accused of killing Neuman is expected to appear at a detention hearing Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
8 killed, 18 wounded in weekend violence across Chicago
Former City Council colleagues credit judge with striking right balance for Burke
Ed Burke sentenced to prison: 'There's more to life than a little money, you know'
Judge won't overturn man's murder conviction despite report that found 'powerful evidence' he may be innocent
Construction worker killed in Naperville crash
Un hombre fue herido de bala en La Villita cerca del escenario de un tiroteo triple
The Latest
Children cool down by playing in Crown Fountain in the Loop, Monday, June 17, 2024.
Columnists
Summers with brutal heat, storms, wildfires and flooding are warning us about climate change
There is no substitute for tackling the climate crisis head-on.
By Ben Jealous
 
Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) walks with his wife, Anne Burke, after being sentenced Monday, June 24, 2024, in Chicago. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Columnists
Ed Burke sentenced to prison: 'There's more to life than a little money, you know'
A beautiful early summer day in Chicago sees the former lion of the City Council get a two-year prison term.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Housing & development
Walmart donates academy building in Chatham to Chicago Urban League
The building, according to the Chicago Urban League, is one of the most significant donations in its history and will help bolster its entrepreneurship and workforce development training.
By Abby Miller
 
Video Chat Capture (Kevin Only).png
Police Reform
Judge won't overturn man's murder conviction despite report that found 'powerful evidence' he may be innocent
Judge Angela Petrone denied Kevin Jackson’s motion to vacate his conviction in a two-hour ruling on Monday, citing a lack of compelling new evidence to overturn the jury’s verdict.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A woman was killed in a crash April 27, 2021 in Naperville.
News
Construction worker killed in Naperville crash
The man 55, was working near Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle when he was hit by a 74-year-old woman driving a Kia Sportage about 10 a.m., Naperville Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 