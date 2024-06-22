The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Chicago police release videos of 2 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of retired officer

Larry Neuman was found shot multiple times Thursday in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police are asking for help identifying two people possibly involved in the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago Police officer this week on the West Side.

The police department released video footage of two people walking through an alley near where Larry Neuman, the retired officer, was shot multiple times Thursday in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street.

Neuman, who lived in West Garfield Park, was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead. The 73-year-old retired police officer worked as a Transportation Security Administration agent and was also an ordained minister.

Neuman was a bomb technician who worked at the police department for 28 years and he retired in 2010. During his retirement, Neuman worked for the TSA as a transportation security explosives expert where he trained agents at O’Hare and Midway airports to detect explosives and other potential threats.

An ordained minister, Neuman preached at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, 4106 W. Monroe St., where he’d been a member for about 30 years, said Pastor Paul Sims. Neuman enjoyed talking with people and sharing his wisdom with young people who asked him for advice.

“He was the kindest man you knew,” Sims said. “There wasn’t anything that Larry Neuman wouldn’t do for somebody. If you needed it and if he didn’t have it, he would go get it for you.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is urged to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

