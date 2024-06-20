Retired Chicago police officer killed in West Side shooting

A retired Chicago police officer was shot to death Thursday morning in West Garfield Park, authorities said.

The 73-year-old was found about 11:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.