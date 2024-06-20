The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Retired Chicago police officer killed in West Side shooting

The 73-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Retired Chicago police officer killed in West Side shooting
A Chicago police squadrol

Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file

A retired Chicago police officer was shot to death Thursday morning in West Garfield Park, authorities said.

The 73-year-old was found about 11:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police release videos of 3 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of 13-year-old boy
Johnson announces $10 million expansion of fund for victims of gun violence and their grieving families
Fire crews put down blaze at Humboldt Park commercial building
Woman killed, another wounded in Bronzeville
1 killed, 1 wounded in Woodlawn shooting
A bullet to the leg put a Chicago police officer on the path to the suburbs
The Latest
Truong.png
Columnists
Cruelty to immigrants a game all can play — even immigrants
Why would a company selling ethnic food harass people living in the migrant shelter across the street?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Donald Sutherland attends a Tribeca Film Festival premiere in New York in 2006.
Obituaries
Donald Sutherland, actor from 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games,' dies at 88
Other films included “National Lampoon’s Animal House” and “Ordinary People.”
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Purdue center Zach Edey catches a pass over Iowa forward Owen Freeman.
Sports Saturday
Joe Cowley’s annual ‘Mock Draft Surely to Go Wrong by Pick No. 4’
While the Bulls will start the first round with pick No. 11, there is a chance they don’t stay there. Does executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas have a card to be played or will he stay the course in a very mediocre draft?
By Joe Cowley
 
Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
City Hall
Johnson announces $10 million expansion of fund for victims of gun violence and their grieving families
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot established the Emergency Supplemental Victims Fund as a pilot in five communities. Her successor, Mayor Brandon Johnson, is using federal stimulus funds to expand the program into 10 additional neighborhoods.
By Fran Spielman
 
DSC_0651.jpg
News
Fire crews put down blaze at Humboldt Park commercial building
Chicago firefighters responded to a call of a fire Wednesday at an auto body and battery shop about 6 p.m. The fire was out by 8 p.m., officials said. Flames spread to a neighboring building. No one was hurt.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 