The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Crime News Rogers Park

Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Rogers Park
CPD-03.JPG

Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

A man was found shot to death in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

Police found the man, 38, in the 1600 block of West Howard Street around 3:30 a.m. when responding to a call of shots fired.

The unidentified man suffered one gunshot wound to the back of the head and was dead on the scene, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man, teen injured in South Chicago shooting
1 dead, 2 teens injured in Southwest Side shooting
Boy, 16, charged in killing of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman
A smiling Ed Burke greets 2-year sentence on corruption charges as judge rejects prosecution request for much tougher term
8 killed, 18 wounded in weekend violence across Chicago
Former City Council colleagues credit judge with striking right balance for Burke
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My child pines for deadbeat father she barely knows
The man, alcoholic and unemployed, calls to tell 4-year-old daughter he’s coming to see her but never does.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for June 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Mark Leiter Jr.
Cubs
Injury notebook: Cubs managing Mark Leiter Jr.'s forearm, pausing Yency Almonte's rehab
MLB announced Monday that it was suspending Mets pitcher Edwin Díaz after a sticky stuff check in the game Sunday against the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 
PULASKISHOOTING-062524-2.jpg
Crime
1 dead, 2 teens injured in Southwest Side shooting
Two teens and a male were shot about 3:56 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road. The teens are hospitalized. The male died at a hospital. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rain delay at the Rate
White Sox
White Sox, Dodgers resume after short delay
Dodgers were leading Sox 2-0 in seventh inning.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 