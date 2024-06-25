Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

A man was found shot to death in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.
Police found the man, 38, in the 1600 block of West Howard Street around 3:30 a.m. when responding to a call of shots fired.
The unidentified man suffered one gunshot wound to the back of the head and was dead on the scene, according to Chicago police.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
