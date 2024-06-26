The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Suburban businessman sentenced more than a year for stealing nearly $1 million from client

Donald Mudd, 66, who owned two Skokie-based hardware marketing companies, embezzled about $950,000 from a New York-based sealant manufacturer. He helped develop Michael Jordan’s Florida golf course.

By  Kade Heather
   
A suburban businessman who helped Michael Jordan open his private golf club in Florida has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for stealing nearly $1 million from a client.

Donald Mudd, 66, pleaded guilty this year to a mail fraud charge stemming from his work with an accomplice at a New York-based sealant manufacturer to embezzle roughly $950,000 from the manufacturer.

Mudd headed two Skokie-based hardware marketing businesses. He was the president of Mudd-Lyman Sales and Services and the manager of Simply Service LLC.

He conspired with the vice president of the sealant manufacturer, Rodney Hawkins, to fraudulently inflate commissions and submit bogus invoices between 2009 and 2014, according to an indictment filed in 2019. Mudd and Hawkins then split the receipts.

Mudd was sentenced June 21 to one year and three months in federal prison. He also was ordered to pay $951,755 in restitution and a $60,000 fine.

Hawkins, 57, of North Carolina, pleaded guilty last year to a mail fraud charge and is awaiting sentencing.

Mudd, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is listed in public records as a former business partner of Jordan’s at the NBA star’s deluxe golf course, Grove XXIII Golf Club, which opened in 2019 in Hobe Sound, Florida.

