Man fatally shot while walking in Roseland

A 40-year-old man shot in Roseland earlier this week has died.
The man died Thursday, a day after the shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side.
He had been walking in the first block of East 110th Place around 9 p.m. Wednesday when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
Wounded in the abdomen, he was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He died of his injuries Thursday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
His name hasn’t been released. No arrests have been made.
