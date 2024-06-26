Person found shot to death in East Garfield Park

A person was found shot to death Wednesday in East Garfield Park.
The person, identified as a female, was found unresponsive in an alley about 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one is in custody, and detectives are conducting a death investigation.
