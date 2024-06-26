The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Person found shot to death in East Garfield Park

The person, only identified as a female, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 3000 block of West Washington Boulevard.

A person was found shot to death Wednesday in East Garfield Park.

The person, identified as a female, was found unresponsive in an alley about 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are conducting a death investigation.

