Man fatally shot during Englewood argument

A man was shot and killed during an argument late Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a 35-year-old man, was arguing with a gunman in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when the gunman shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman fled and no one was in custody.