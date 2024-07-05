Man fatally shot during Englewood argument
About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was arguing with an unidentified male in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
A man was shot and killed during an argument late Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.
About 11:50 p.m., a 35-year-old man, was arguing with a gunman in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when the gunman shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
The 35-year-old was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The gunman fled and no one was in custody.
The Latest
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Sheffield Avenue for a domestic disturbance and spoke to a witness who said a male was inside and possibly armed, Chicago police said.
This summer, brush up on your local history with tours that highlight everything from architectural styles to underground critters.
About 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, Chicago police said.
About 1:45 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot found six people wounded after two gunmen exchanged gunfire and fled the scene, according to Chicago police.
Two assailants exchanged gunfire before fleeing around 12:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to preliminary information.