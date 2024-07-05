The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Man fatally shot during Englewood argument

About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was arguing with an unidentified male in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

A man was shot and killed July 4, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed during an argument late Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a 35-year-old man, was arguing with a gunman in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when the gunman shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman fled and no one was in custody.

