Man found fatally shot in Little Italy neighborhood
About 2:10 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 1200 block of West Washburne Avenue and found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.
A man was found fatally shot early Friday in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Almost two hours earlier and a couple of blocks away, eight people were wounded during one of two mass shootings early Friday. It was unclear if the Washburne attack is related.
