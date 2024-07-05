The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Crime News

8 shot including 74-year-old woman in Little Italy gun battle

Two assailants exchanged gunfire before fleeing around 12:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to preliminary information.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-06.JPG

Eight people were wounded in a shooting July 5, 2024 on the Near West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Police are looking for two gunmen who shot eight people during an exchange of gunfire early Friday in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

About 12:15 a.m., police responded to calls of shots fired and found eight people wounded by gunfire in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, Chicago police said.

The two gunmen fled after the attack and were not in custody.

Two women, 74 and 31, were shot in the leg and they were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were both in fair condition, police said.

Two men, 28 and 23, were also shot in the leg and they were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Another man, 36, was shot in the groin and he was taken to Stroger in fair condition, authorities said.

An 18-year-old woman was grazed in the head and was also taken to Stroger where she was in good condition, officials said.

Two women, 18 and 19, were also grazed and refused medical attention, police said.

