Man wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Washington Park on Monday night, according to Chicago police.
A man, 24, was in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue about 8:19 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said. A family member drove him to University of Chicago Medical Center where, he was listed in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
