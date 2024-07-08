The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024

Man wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man, 24, was in the 5100 South Michigan Avenue about 8:19 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the right leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man, 24, was on the sidewalk in the 5100 South Michigan Avenue about 8:19 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said.

A man was injured in a shooting in Washington Park on Monday night, according to Chicago police.

A man, 24, was in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue about 8:19 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said. A family member drove him to University of Chicago Medical Center where, he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

