The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Crime West Englewood News

15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood

The boy was in the 5600 block of South Winchester Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when he suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
Screenshot 2024-07-10 at 7.10.56 PM.png

The 5600 block of South Winchester Avenue.

Sun-Times file

A teen boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in West Englewood.

The 15-year-old was in the 5600 block of South Winchester Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking the boy in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 15, shot, killed in Grand Crossing
Fact check: Viral tweet wrongly claims Brandon Johnson blamed Richard Nixon for Chicago violence
Girl, 15, charged in string of CTA beatings, robberies
Woman gets 58 years in prison for killing landlord, dismembering her body
'Get the f - - - away from my car': Neighbors recall Roseland shootout that left tow truck driver, man dead
Downstate man who wore Revolutionary War costume and gas mask at Jan. 6 riot gets 2.5 months in jail
The Latest
Copy of Untitled Design (1).png
Politics
Fact check: Viral tweet wrongly claims Brandon Johnson blamed Richard Nixon for Chicago violence
Richard Nixon defenders piled onto the Chicago mayor after a conservative media outlet clipped a comment Johnson made at a news conference addressing Fourth of July weekend violence.
By Katie Anthony
 
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in “Fly Me to the Moon." SUMMOV24. Sony/Apple TV+
Movies and TV
Upbeat 'Fly Me to the Moon' fueled by a potent mix of comedy, romance and star power
Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum have great chemistry in period piece imagining the lead-up to NASA’'s 1969 moon landing.
By Richard Roeper
 
CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Things To Do
Things to in Chicago July 11-17: The Mix
The country sounds and grilled delicacies of the Windy City Smokeout, a Jerry Seinfeld show in Indiana and the launch of the Millennium Park Summer Film Series are some of the Chicago area’s entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
20240621_Hot_Wing_King__mm0294.jpg
Theater
'There's no trickery’ as ‘Hot Wing King’ cast cooks chicken onstage
Writers Theatre delivers the Chicago premiere of the drama that relies on, well, some real culinary skills.
By  Mike Davis - WBEZ
 
A CTA train on the tracks.
Crime
Girl, 15, charged in string of CTA beatings, robberies
Police say the teen attacked and robbed four passengers on CTA buses and trains starting Jan. 8. The most recent attack was July 4.
By Sun-Times Wire
 