15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood

A teen boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in West Englewood.
The 15-year-old was in the 5600 block of South Winchester Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking the boy in the thigh, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
