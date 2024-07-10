Tow truck driver and man killed in Roseland shootout
Around 2:30 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 11300 block of South Lowe Avenue found a 59-year-old tow truck driver and a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
Two men including a tow truck driver were killed during a shootout with each other early Wednesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
It was not clear what sparked the attack but police said the men exchanged gunfire with each other, leaving the trucker shot in the head, dead on the scene, while the other man suffered gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.
Their names were not released immediately.
Area 2 detectives were investigating.
