Mass shooting on West Side leaves 5 injured

Five people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Friday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

About 12:20 a.m., a group of people were gathered outside in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a silver car approached and gunmen began shooting into the crowd, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three other men — ages 62, 22, and 25 — suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The fifth victim, a 25-year-old man, was hit in the thigh and refused medical attention, police said.

The silver car fled eastbound from the scene and there was no one in custody.