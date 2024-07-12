The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 12, 2024
Crime News Lawndale

Mass shooting on West Side leaves 5 injured

Gunmen opened fire on a group gathered outside in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue.


By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Mass shooting on West Side leaves 5 injured
LAWNDALE-070324-03.JPG

Corner of Lawndale Avenue and 13th Street.

Five people were wounded in a shooting on July 12, 2024, in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Five people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Friday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

About 12:20 a.m., a group of people were gathered outside in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a silver car approached and gunmen began shooting into the crowd, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three other men — ages 62, 22, and 25 — suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The fifth victim, a 25-year-old man, was hit in the thigh and refused medical attention, police said.

The silver car fled eastbound from the scene and there was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime
SWAT team responds to barricade situation at West Loop apartment
Man found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Phillip Mitchell, 15-year-old fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing, always wanted to make 'one more song'
Person fatally shot on the Dan Ryan in Chatham
$2.4 million in stolen goods recovered from alleged fencing operation at popular Near West Side sneaker shop
'Unique' longtime jurist Virginia Kendall set to become next chief judge of Chicago's federal court
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I owe my life to Overeaters Anonymous
In addition to losing 120 pounds, the grateful participant found clarity and sanity in working the program’s 12 steps.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
HIGHWAYS -IL TOLL BOOTHS , TOLLS NSA SPECIFIC TOLLWAYS --.jpg
Transportation
Bell tolls? Illinois Tollway tears out last booths, ending age of paying with change
The shift to cashless tolling has had consequences that are still playing out. Proponents say cashless tolling is faster, safer and better for the environment. Critics point out how unforgiving the system can be for out-of-state travelers without a compatible transponder.
By David Struett
 
A police officer or evidence technician kneels near evidence markers, small yellow signs with numbers on them.
Other Views
Don't blame mental illness for shootings. Short fuses, easy access to guns form deadly mix
Politicians often point to mental illness as a source of gun violence. That’s rarely the case. Rage, hate and access to guns are usually the cause.
By Diana H. Fishbein Alex J. Rohrer , and 1 more
 
Barack Obama, RIchard Daley
Other Views
Politicians' narratives — like Biden's — often stick but can dramatically change overnight
A former longtime Chicago reporter looks back at narratives that shaped the candidacies of Richard M. Daley, Barack Obama, Rod Blagojevich and Joe Biden.
By Andy Shaw
 
SMYTH 110923 35.jpg
Work
What Chicago's new paid leave ordinance means
Eligible employees are guaranteed up to five days of paid vacation time and five days of paid sick time, with some rollover days. Some business owners, even those who support the new rules, fear they could be hurt by them.
By Amy Yee
 