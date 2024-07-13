Woman fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot and killed in West Garfield Park early Saturday, police said.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition. She died a short time later.
No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
