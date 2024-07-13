The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Crime West Garfield Park

Woman fatally shot in West Garfield Park

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to a call of shots fired.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman fatally shot in West Garfield Park
crime-scene-tape.jpg

A woman was shot in West Garfield Park early Saturday and died a short time later. | Sun-Times file photo

A woman was shot and killed in West Garfield Park early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition. She died a short time later.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Woman charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash on Kennedy Expressway
Kim Foxx's staff tracked down driver who allegedly threw drink at her and were closely involved in probe
Uber driver shot while trying to stop Chinatown armed robbery: 'I was in shock, total shock'
Loretto Hospital's embattled ex-CFO charged in $15M embezzlement scheme
Former Orr Academy basketball star guilty in fatal shooting of man who tried to steal dog
2 injured when wrong-way driver crashes into Chatham building
The Latest
Auto Workers Tense Talks
Money
Automaker Stellantis awarded $353M to help reopen Belvidere manufacturing plant
The automaker had announced last year that it would reopen the plant and invest nearly $5 billion, as part of its contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers.
By Amy Yee
 
Hands, sink and washing dishes with a person in the kitchen of a home to wash a plate for hygiene. Water, bacteria and soap with an adult cleaning porcelain crockery in a house to clean for housework
Editorials
Don't soak water customers with big rate increases
People who can’t afford higher rates may have their water turned off. Water systems are a monopoly, so there is no competitor people can turn to for lower rates.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I was gone a few hours, so girlfriend assumes I was cheating
Pregnant woman is so mad about this imagined affair that she’s barring her mate from the delivery room.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Residents gather Thursday morning in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn, where five people were shot, including three young children.
Columnists
Racist trolls don't skip a beat after a violent July Fourth weekend
Some short-sighted, bigoted people across the country continue to cite Blackness itself as the primary cause of violent crime.
By Alden Loury
 
Chicago Daily News front page on July 14, 1924
Chicago History
Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: Chicago Realtor got $10,000 just before mysterious disappearance
Harold Bradley’s firm is the court-appointed receiver collecting rent for the Surf Apartment company. Five thousand dollars of the money Bradley got before he disappeared came from the apartment company, through a mistake at a bank. The other $5,000 came from a friend of Bradley who had offered to make good on the mistake.
By Sun-Times staff
 