Sunday, July 14, 2024
1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of West Polk Street about 12:41 p.m. Sunday and found the three men shot, police said. One man died, and two others are hospitalized. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 3700 West Polk Street.

One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of West Polk Street about 12:41 p.m. and found three victims, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. He died at Stroger Hospital. A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 22-year-old man was struck multiple times. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
1 killed in Fuller Park shooting
Two men exited a vehicle and began talking to a man in the 5400 block of Wells Street before opening fire about 7:55 a.m.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Shannen Doherty.
Obituaries
Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dead at 53
Her illness was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed in 2015 against her former business managers, in which she alleged they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse. She later shared intimate details of her treatment following a single mastectomy.
By Lynn Elber | AP
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot on South Side
The 33-year-old man was shot in the 3800 block of South Wells Street at the Wentworth Gardens residential complex, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-02.JPG
Crime
1 injured when Chicago police fire at person fleeing 'street stop' with handgun in Humboldt Park
Chicago police say the person was seen running with a handgun and attempted to throw it away but was “unsuccessful.” When the person picked the handgun up again officers opened fire, striking them multiple times, according to police.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Luncheon Press Conference - 2024
Chicago Fire
Fire striker Hugo Cuypers learning management side of soccer
Cuypers is enrolled in the UEFA Certificate in Football Management class.
By Brian Sandalow
 