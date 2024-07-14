1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of West Polk Street about 12:41 p.m. Sunday and found the three men shot, police said. One man died, and two others are hospitalized. No one is in custody.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of West Polk Street about 12:41 p.m. and found three victims, police said.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. He died at Stroger Hospital. A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 22-year-old man was struck multiple times. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
