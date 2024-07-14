5th person robbed at gunpoint in Austin by man they met on dating apps, police say

A man who has been robbing people he meets on a dating app struck again Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

In an alert sent Sunday, Chicago police said the man has pulled out a gun and robbed at least five victims he meets at an agreed-upon location. In one instance, the man met the person at their home and stole their vehicle.

All of the robberies occurred in the Austin neighborhood. Four of the robberies happened in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue on June 26 at 2:30 p.m.; June 30 at midnight; July 4 at 2:34 p.m.; and Thursday at 10 p.m.

Another took place in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street on July 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said the man is Black, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighs 130 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweater.