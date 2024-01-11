$150,000 rewards offered for information in South Chicago postal worker robberies

Rewards of up to $150,000 are being offered for information leading to arrests in three robberies of postal workers in the South Chicago neighborhood, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Thursday.

Since Dec. 13, three letter carriers have been robbed in the same part of the city, and the suspects all fled the scene immediately after.

The details of the crimes are similar:

Dec. 13 about 1:50 p.m. near 7910 S. Essex Ave. (Case number 4216284-ROBB)

The first suspect in this case was described as a Black male, mid 20s, about 6-foot-2 and weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, and a yellow puffy jacket. The second suspect was described as a Black male, early 20s, 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-nine, weighing about 155 pounds, with a goatee, wearing a black jacket with brown fur around the hood.

Dec. 23 about 8:20 a.m. near 8031 S. Kingston Ave. (Case number 4218294-ROBB)

The suspect was described as a Black male, about 5-foot-5, slim build, medium complexion, short dreadlocks, wearing a skull cap and hooded sweatshirt.

Jan. 8 about 4 p.m. near 7900 S. Essex Ave. (Case number 4225529-ROBB)

The suspect was described as a Black male, late teens to early 20s, about 6-foot-1, weighing about 140 pounds, medium build, medium complexion, with a mustache, wearing black or gray sweatpants with a turquoise hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement” when prompted. Reference the case number corresponding to the incident.