The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

$150,000 rewards offered for information in South Chicago postal worker robberies

Three robberies of postal workers over the past month have been reported in Chicago, prompting the postal service to offer rewards in the cases.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE $150,000 rewards offered for information in South Chicago postal worker robberies
A U.S. Postal Service van

Three letter carriers have been robbed in the South Chicago neighborhood in the past month, authorities said.

Adobe Stock Photo

Rewards of up to $150,000 are being offered for information leading to arrests in three robberies of postal workers in the South Chicago neighborhood, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Thursday.

Since Dec. 13, three letter carriers have been robbed in the same part of the city, and the suspects all fled the scene immediately after.

The details of the crimes are similar:

Dec. 13 about 1:50 p.m. near 7910 S. Essex Ave. (Case number 4216284-ROBB)

The first suspect in this case was described as a Black male, mid 20s, about 6-foot-2 and weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, and a yellow puffy jacket. The second suspect was described as a Black male, early 20s, 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-nine, weighing about 155 pounds, with a goatee, wearing a black jacket with brown fur around the hood.

Dec. 23 about 8:20 a.m. near 8031 S. Kingston Ave. (Case number 4218294-ROBB)

The suspect was described as a Black male, about 5-foot-5, slim build, medium complexion, short dreadlocks, wearing a skull cap and hooded sweatshirt.

Jan. 8 about 4 p.m. near 7900 S. Essex Ave. (Case number 4225529-ROBB)

The suspect was described as a Black male, late teens to early 20s, about 6-foot-1, weighing about 140 pounds, medium build, medium complexion, with a mustache, wearing black or gray sweatpants with a turquoise hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement” when prompted. Reference the case number corresponding to the incident.

Related

Next Up In Crime
Feds want Heather Mack to get 28 years behind bars for mom’s ‘vicious’ murder in Bali
TSA intercepted 122 firearms at Chicago airports in 2023, including record number at Midway
El Chapo pal accused of running logistics for Sinaloa kingpin asks for break in 22-year sentence
Jury starts deliberating in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck after being told by prosecutor, ‘He was murdered by O Block’
Here’s what lawyers said at hearing on Trump immunity claim
Judges skeptical of Trump immunity claims
The Latest
Metamora’s Luke Hoop (14) dunks the ball against Hansberry at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.
High School Basketball
Scouting the state: Breaking down Illinois’ top high school basketball teams from outside the Chicago area
Here is a look at the teams from around the state who are off to impressive starts and that we all can be keeping tabs on between now and March.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Bud Harrelson
MLB
Bud Harrelson, Mets shortstop and manager who once fought Pete Rose, dies at 79
The Mets said that Harrelson died at a hospice house after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
By Associated Press
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Extremism in the Ranks
UIC campus cop with extremist ties is banned from testifying in Cook County court cases
The officer continued to work for the state university despite acknowledging he signed up years ago with the anti-government Oath Keepers, which played a key role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 
Illustration of a person wearing a ski mask sitting at a laptop. The background is a collage of dollars, a house and Social Security cards.
Money
Online shopping fraud, phishing were most common scams in 2023, Chicago BBB says
The popularity of shopping online and remote work influenced the year’s biggest scams, according to the Better Business Bureau.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Employee roasts coffee at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on the Magnificent Mile, 646 N. Michigan Ave.
Money
Starbucks sued by consumer group calling its claim of ethical sourcing false and misleading
Among the incidents cited in the lawsuit was a 2022 case in which police rescued 17 workers from a Brazil coffee farm, where they were made to work outdoors without protective equipment and lift 130-pound coffee sacks.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 