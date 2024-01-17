Man fatally shot in Little Village

A man was fatally shot in Little Village early Wednesday, police said.
The unidentified 29-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in the 3400 block of West 24th Street around 2:30 a.m. when someone fired shots.
He was hit in the chest and dead on the scene, according to police
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
