The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Little Village

The man was sitting in a car around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Little Village
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot in Little Village early Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified 29-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in the 3400 block of West 24th Street around 2:30 a.m. when someone fired shots.

He was hit in the chest and dead on the scene, according to police

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Video shows man being fatally struck by semi as he flees Chicago cops on West Side
Six reputed gang members found guilty in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck
Carjackers arrested after 3 attacks 20 minutes apart in Gold Coast, including block where Gov. Pritzker lives
Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police on Far South Side
Woman found dead in Loop building
Woman beaten, robbed on Red Line train dies
The Latest
Snowfall in Buffalo led to the Blackhawks-Sabres game’s postponement to Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed to Thursday due to weather in Buffalo
With heavy snowfall yet again forecasted for Buffalo on Wednesday, the game — originally slated to be a TNT national broadcast — was pushed back a day by the NHL.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_115009311.jpg
The Watchdogs
Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Johnson’s campaign fund held on to other questionable contributions. Sitting mayors are barred from accepting contributions from city contractors and city lobbyists.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
UCLA v USC
Bears
Opportunity knocks for Bears — and Caleb Williams
The Bears’ history of offensive ineptitude and quarterback development is well-documented. The 2024 Bears don’t fit the profile of teams with the No. 1 overall pick. With the right coordinator ... the pieces might actually be in place.
By Mark Potash
 
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Archivos Sun-Times
Environment
Hilco to pay $12.25 million in class-action lawsuit over Crawford coal plant implosion
The 2020 demolition debacle covered Little Village in dust, threatening the health of residents, a court case alleged.
By Brett Chase
 
Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley looks on at the CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Jan. 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Columnists
Donald Trump may be the GOP front-runner, but Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley hang on
Voters who want a alternative to Donåld Trump do exist, and Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are hoping to live another day — or primary — to win them over.
By S. E. Cupp
 