Cubs announce David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff

LAS VEGAS – The first bit of Cubs major-league news came out of the GM meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, as the team announced manager Davis Ross’ coaching staff for next year.

The announcement made official hitting coach Greg Brown’s departure and Dustin Kelly’s promotion from minor-league hitting coordinator to replace him. It also revealed several other internal shifts.

On the hitting side, Juan Cabreja and Jim Adduci join Johnny Washington as assistant hitting coaches, with Adduci specializing in game planning. Cabreja has been in the organization for two decades and spent the last six seasons as a major-league staff assistant. Adduci, a former MLB outfielder who played in the Cubs’ minor-league system and for two games with the major-league squad, joins the coaching staff after serving as the assistant director of run production for two years.

Jonathan Mota was promoted from staff assistant to major-league coach. This past year, he expanded his responsibilities working with the infielders. This will be Mota’s seventh season as coach or manager in the organization, after also spending his minor-league playing career with the Cubs.

Alex Smith joins the staff as a data development and process coach, transitioning from his role as assistant director of major league data and development. He’s been with the organization since 2015.

