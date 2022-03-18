The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Marcus Stroman efficient in first Cubs spring training start: ‘Good to get back out there’

Stroman faced hitters for the first time since last year in a Cactus League game against the Giants.

By Maddie Lee
 March 18, 2022 10:33 PM
SHARE Marcus Stroman efficient in first Cubs spring training start: ‘Good to get back out there’
Marcus Stroman took the mound in a Cubs jersey for the first time, starting against the Giants in a Cactus League game at Scottsdale Stadium.

Marcus Stroman took the mound in a Cubs jersey for the first time, starting against the Giants in a Cactus League game at Scottsdale Stadium. File photo.

Maddie Lee/Sun-Times

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Marcus Stroman’s Cubs spring training debut came under the lights of a packed Scottsdale Stadium. 

“It just feels good to get back out there,” Stroman said after throwing two hitless innings Friday against the Giants. “I feel like it’s been a while. It felt almost new. Just to be out there, throw strikes, compete, it definitely felt great.”

It wasn’t the Cubs’ first game of spring training. They played a pair of seven-inning split squad games against the White Sox on Thursday. But after playing a high percentage of minor leaguers Thursday, the Cubs’ starting lineup Friday was closer to one the Cubs could roll out at Wrigley Field this season.

Nico Hoerner started at shortstop, Frank Schwindel at first, Rafael Ortega in center field, Clint Frazier in left and Yan Gomes behind the plate. 

And, of course, Stroman took the mound. 

“That’s the first time I’ve seen hitters [since last season],” Stroman said. “Obviously I’ve thrown a ton of bullpens throughout the offseason. But competition’s always a little different. You never want to do too much when you get out there the first time. It’s kind of dialing it back more than it is ramping it up, especially with this quick buildup. So, just to get  out there and get my feet wet and to feel healthy, definitely was a good first one.”

Stroman retired the side in order in his first inning, inducing a pair of groundouts to second base and striking out Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores. 

He was equally efficient the next inning, getting a flyout followed by a pair of strikeouts. 

Starting pitchers will get about four spring training starts in this condensed spring training to ramp up before opening day. Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks threw two innings Thursday and said he was confident he could build up to five or six by the end of spring training. 

“I think we’re great,” Stroman said last week of Cubs’ starting rotation. “Me, Hendricks, Wade (Miley), I think we can carry it. And then I think we have tremendous upside from the young guys. You just never know when some of these guys could turn it on and have their best career years.

“Baseball’s like that. You could put in a lot of work, you can find a new pitch, everything can kind of click. So, I’m looking forward to see these guys perform, and I’m here to help them along the way.”

On deck

The Cubs face the Padres at Sloan Park Saturday. Left-hander Justin Steele is scheduled to start for the home team, with Reiss Knehr taking the bump for San Diego. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. CT.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Why Japanese star Seiya Suzuki chose the Cubs over other high-profile suitors
Cubs’ growing pitching staff keeping Kyle Hendricks on his toes
Cubs put Brad Wieck on 60-day IL with elbow strain
Cubs agree on deal with free-agent infielder Jonathan Villar: report
Kris Bryant finds new home with Rockies
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki
The Latest
Lonzo1.jpg
Sports Saturday
Bulls may have to press pause on the Lonzo Ball knee rehab
While Bulls coach Billy Donovan made sure not to call the recent update on Ball a “setback,” it definitely wasn’t great news, as the starting point guard was stalled in coming back from the left knee injury. Ball hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the season, but the calendar is definitely working against him.
By Joe Cowley
March 18, 2022 09:32 PM
Chicago resident Lee Maglaya meets with police officers Librada Godinez and David Hallock, at a McDonald’s restaurant during a nationwide “Coffee with a Cop” day, on October 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. In a diverse Chicago neighborhood where dozens of languages are spoken, two police officers are visiting a McDonald’s restaurant. Welcome to “Coffee with a Cop” day, is an initiative held Wednesday in Chicago and across the United States for police to bond with the public.
Editorials
Chicago police must fix ‘positive interactions’ program to build community trust
A Sun-Times analysis and a scathing memo from the state attorney general’s office make clear that the program, as it now stands, is failing miserably.
By CST Editorial Board
March 18, 2022 09:00 PM
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Monday after his conviction.
News
Patrick Daley Thompson’s law license suspended by Illinois Supreme Court
Thompson was convicted by a federal jury in February. The court’s disciplinary action comes three days after Thompson’s attorney asked a judge to either overturn that verdict or order a new trial,
By Tim Novak
March 18, 2022 08:27 PM
Chattanooga v Illinois
College Sports
Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53: Illini take first lead in final minute, avoid major upset
Alfonso Plummer made two free throws with 12 seconds left for the winning points. Coleman Hawkins blocked a shot at the other end before 13th-seeded Chattanooga’s best player, Malachi Smith, misfired on the game’s final attempt.
By Steve Greenberg
March 18, 2022 08:16 PM
tape.jpg
Chicago
Woman’s body found in trash can in Chatham
A witness discovered the woman’s remains about 12:45 p.m. in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 07:41 PM