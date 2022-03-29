The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ David Robertson throws first spring training live BP: ‘It’s crunch time’

Robertson returned to camp early this week after the birth of his third child.

By Maddie Lee
 March 29, 2022 05:49 PM
SHARE Cubs’ David Robertson throws first spring training live BP: ‘It’s crunch time’
Cubs newcomer David Robertson threw live batting practice on Tuesday. File photo.

Cubs newcomer David Robertson threw live batting practice on Tuesday. File photo.

AP Photos

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs reliever David Robertson could only smile when his locker mate Michael Hermosillo sent a breaking ball over the fence during live batting practice Tuesday.

“This is about as fun of an atmosphere as you can have,” Robertson said. “Facing your teammates, you just want to make sure you don’t hit one of them. I’m working on stuff, I’m not really too focused on strikeouts or walks or anything like that. If they put the ball in play, it’s good, it’s in the strike zone.” 

Robertson threw to batters for the first time on Tuesday, returning to camp after the birth of his third child. He kept throwing back at home in Rhode Island, tossing a bullpen to a friend and even roping his neighbor into playing catch. The Cubs signed Robertson in the first week after the lockout ended. 

“I know we’ve got eight days left ,” Robertson said Tuesday afternoon. “So, it’s crunch time. But I feel good physically. It’s a different camp, so I’m going to do the best I can to be ready.”

Robertson estimates he threw 25 pitches in a simulated inning on Tuesday. He’s expected to get into a game late this week. 

“Trying to be ready for about 30 [pitches] in the game,” he said, “and then build up throughout the season.” 

Robertson is one of the Cubs’ veteran additions with closing experience, along with Mychal Givens. But both spring additions got late starts to an already condensed spring training. 

“I’ve done so many different roles, it doesn’t matter,” Robertson said when asked about the Cubs’ closer role. “I don’t really care. You can win games in the sixth and seventh innings, you can swing the momentum. If I’m asked to close, I’ll do my best. If I’m asked to throw the seventh, eighth inning, I’ll do that. If they want me to start one, I’ve done it before, I’ll do it again.” 

Kelce on site 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could be spotted around Cubs camp on Tuesday, another sign of baseball inching back to normalcy. 

“That was really cool,” said Cubs left-hander Justin Steele, who started against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. “I just said what’s up, introduced myself and stuff. I’ve had hima  few times in fantasy football, so he’s pretty good at that.”

Did Steele tell Kelce that?

“No, I didn’t,” Steele said. “I’m sure he gets that a lot, so I was trying to lay it low.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Apple TV gets a bite of White Sox and Cubs
Opening Day starter: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman lobbying for each other
Odd man out? Cubs’ outfield competition tight as Opening Day approaches
Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom finding hitting groove as opening day approaches
Cubs’ pitching ‘jigsaw’ unfinished as Wade Miley, Mychal Givens throw first live BPs
Cubs-White Sox always packs a punch
The Latest
Elvis Costello &amp; The Imposters (pictured at the Vic Theatre in 2018) are among the lineup for this summer’s Out of Space music series in August.
Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Buddy Guy among Out of Space music fest lineup
The outdoor music festival returns for its fifth year this summer at Canal Shores Golf Course.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 29, 2022 05:19 PM
“Young boys — especially Black boys — watching their movie idol not just hit another man over a joke, but then justify it as him being a superhero-like protector, are now much more prone to follow in his childish footsteps,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote about Will Smith.
NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Will Smith’s slap ‘perpetuated stereotypes’ against Black people
Abdul-Jabbar said “Smith’s tearful, self-serving (Oscar) acceptance speech” was “worse” than the slap: “The speech was about justifying his violence.”
By USA TODAY SPORTS
March 29, 2022 05:14 PM
Members of Community Organizing and Family Issues attended a #CareCantWait rally downtown. Two parent leaders spoke in support of making childcare more affordable for all.
News
Parental advocacy group gets $2 million donation
Last week, billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $2 million to Chicago’s Community Organizing and Family Issues to keep training parents in community advocacy.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 29, 2022 04:58 PM
Rosemont police said one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall.
Crime
Fashion Outlets mall shooter identified, Rosemont police say
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jose G. Matias, 18, who allegedly shot and killed a man and wounded a 15-year-old girl last Friday.
By David Struett
March 29, 2022 04:11 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center) joins others in applauding a speaker at a rally March 21 outside WTTW’s studios. To her right are Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, and U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill.
Business
WTTW cuts off health coverage for striking workers
The company’s move comes as no new talks have been scheduled in a walkout that began March 16.
By David Roeder
March 29, 2022 03:45 PM