Friday, April 1, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Wade Miley, Andrelton Simmons expected to start season on IL

An MRI revealed inflammation in Wade Miley’s left elbow.

By Maddie Lee
   
MESA, Ariz. – Cubs starting pitcher Wade Miley and shortstop Andrelton Simmons are expected to open the season on the injured list.

The Cubs announced on Friday that Miley would be shutting down for 10 days before resuming throwing. The left-hander was experiencing left elbow soreness, so he underwent an MRI, which revealed inflammation.

“I think he was pretty good when he came in [to camp],” Cubs manager David Ross said, “but it was one of those things, started a little uncomfortable and then just wasn’t going away.”

Miley’s elbow discomfort started in his windup, when his arms went over his head, according to Ross. The manager described the MRI as “precautionary,” after Miley felt the discomfort on his release as well.

Though Ross said he’s “not too concerned”, Miley’s early recovery timeline suggests a delay of more than just a few weeks. There is no solid timetable for his return, but after resuming throwing, Miley will still have to build up his innings.

On Sunday, before the Cubs decided to rest Miley’s arm, he threw live batting practice for the first time this spring.

“Felt really good about his live,” Ross said Friday, echoing what Miley had said on Sunday. “It looked really good from all our standpoints, just bugging him. When you have something when you start competing, the more you ramp up and things start to just not go away, we just want to make sure it’s not getting worse.”

Simmons has been on a throwing program for right shoulder soreness. He was scheduled to play light catch on Friday.

“It’s not looking good, is it?” Ross said of Simmons’ timeline, with less than a week before opening day. “He’s definitely behind. He’s done a good job of continuing to take some at-bats, working on his swing, so when that shoulder feels a little bit better, he should be able to hit the ground running.”

