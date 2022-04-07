Cubs place three on injured list

As the Cubs announced their Opening Day roster, they also placed three players on the 10-day injured list.
Along with lefty Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) and shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation), who were dealing with injury in the last weeks of camp, the Cubs placed Alec Mills (low back strain) on the IL, all three retroactive to April 4.
Carrying 14 position players, the Cubs broke camp with all six outfielders who were vying for spots on the roster.
The infield mix included Alfonso Rivas, who made the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career and gives the Cubs depth at first base and even outfield if they need it.
Here’s the full 28-man roster:
PITCHERS (14)
RHP Marcus Stroman,
LHP Drew Smyly
RHP Ethan Roberts
RHP Kyle Hendricks
LHP Justin Steele
RHP David Robertson
RHP Jesse Chavez
LHP Daniel Norris
RHP Rowan Wick
RHP Scott Effross
RHP Chris Martin
RHP Michael Rucker
RHP Mychal Givens
RHP Keegan Thompson
INFIELDERS (6)
2B Nick Madrigal
SS Nico Hoerner
3B Patrick Wisdom
1B Frank Schwindel
3B/2B/SS Jonathan Villar
1B/OF Alfonso Rivas
OUTFIELDERS (6)
Ian Happ
Jason Heyward
Seiya Suzuki
Michael Hermosillo
Rafael Ortega
Clint Frazier
CATCHERS (2)
Willson Contreras
Yan Gomes