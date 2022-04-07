The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Cubs place three on injured list

The Opening Day roster features 14 pitchers and 14 position players.

By Maddie Lee
   
Pitcher Alec Mills will start the season on the Cubs’ injured list.

Matt York/AP

As the Cubs announced their Opening Day roster, they also placed three players on the 10-day injured list.

Along with lefty Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) and shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation), who were dealing with injury in the last weeks of camp, the Cubs placed Alec Mills (low back strain) on the IL, all three retroactive to April 4.

Carrying 14 position players, the Cubs broke camp with all six outfielders who were vying for spots on the roster.

The infield mix included Alfonso Rivas, who made the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career and gives the Cubs depth at first base and even outfield if they need it.

Here’s the full 28-man roster:

PITCHERS (14)

RHP Marcus Stroman,

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Ethan Roberts

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Justin Steele

RHP David Robertson

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Rowan Wick

RHP Scott Effross

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Michael Rucker

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Keegan Thompson

INFIELDERS (6)

2B Nick Madrigal

SS Nico Hoerner

3B Patrick Wisdom

1B Frank Schwindel

3B/2B/SS Jonathan Villar

1B/OF Alfonso Rivas

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Ian Happ

Jason Heyward

Seiya Suzuki

Michael Hermosillo

Rafael Ortega

Clint Frazier

CATCHERS (2)

Willson Contreras

Yan Gomes

