Patrick Wisdom out indefinitely with injured ring finger

After Patrick Wisdom provided two key at-bats in the Cubs’ 6-5, 11-inning victory Saturday against the Brewers, the team is bracing for the prospect of losing its top slugger for an indefinite period.

Wisdom injured his left ring finger while trying unsuccessfully to score shortly after his tying double in the 11th. Wisdom was in obvious pain while walking off the field accompanied by a trainer, and manager David Ross said he was scheduled to undergo X-rays.

Wisdom, who leads the Cubs with 22 home runs, drew a walk from Brewers closer Devin Williams on a 10-pitch at-bat in the ninth and scored the tying run on Nick Madrigal’s bloop single over the outstretched glove of second baseman Kolten Wong.

Wisdom then led off the 11th by driving a slider into right-center to score Nico Hoerner, who started the inning at second base, with the tying run.

‘‘That was a nice piece of hitting to get us started in the 11th,’’ Ross said.

Recovery, rest for Thompson

Putting right-hander Keegan Thompson on the 15-day injured list allows the Cubs to rest his arm and offers an opportunity for at least one pitching prospect to audition for a starting role in 2023.

The Cubs put Thompson on the IL with lower-back tightness that got worse during his short outing Friday against the Brewers.

Thompson’s 104⅓ innings pitched — his highest total since 2018 — already were a concern, and Ross said he might be affected by fatigue.

‘‘It makes a lot of sense to make sure we take care of this, that this doesn’t pop up to be something major,’’ Ross said.

Veteran left-hander Wade Miley has shoulder stiffness and won’t be a candidate to take Thompson’s start Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Right-hander Anderson Espinoza was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Thompson’s roster spot, but Cubs need a starter for the doubleheader Tuesday against the Cardinals.

‘‘We’ll probably grab somebody from the minor leagues,’’ Ross said.

Right-hander Hayden Wesneski, acquired from the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross, threw five innings of one-hit ball while striking out five Friday for Iowa. But Wesneski threw 66 pitches and likely won’t be available until Wednesday. The Cubs have a spot open on their 40-man roster should they elect to promote Wesneski or right-hander Javier Assad, who is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 23 games (21 starts) at Double-A Tennessee and Iowa.

Right-hander Caleb Kilian, who made three starts in June, would be available. But Kilian, one of the Cubs’ top prospects, was tagged for six runs and eight hits in three innings Wednesday for Iowa.

Espinoza has made 15 starts at Tennessee and Iowa, but all six of his appearances with the Cubs have been in relief.

This and that

The game started after a 41-minute rain delay.

• Cubs pitchers have a 2.85 ERA in the last 29 games.

