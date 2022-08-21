The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Kyle Hendricks acknowledges that nagging shoulder strain means season is over

Cubs notebook: Happ hits 100th career homer with team

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Kyle Hendricks acknowledges that nagging shoulder strain means season is over
Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. It was Happ’s 100th career home run.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Kyle Hendricks said any hopes of returning this season have ended, and he plans to leave next weekend for Arizona to prepare for the 2023 season.

Hendricks, 32, disclosed his intentions to two reporters Sunday. He hopes to resume throwing while treating his right shoulder after not pitching since July 5. Hendricks was diagnosed with a strain that has been slow to heal.

Hendricks has made 30 or more starts in five seasons with the Cubs and started Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. He threw 84 1/3 innings and made 16 starts prior to injuring his shoulder.

Hendricks will earn $14 million in 2023, the final year of a four-year, $55.5 million contract that includes a team option of $16 million or a $1.5 million buyout. The option will vest if he finishes in the top three of the 2023 Cy Young Award voting.

Century celebration for Happ

Remaining with the Cubs after the Aug. 2 trade deadline allowed Ian Happ to achieve a personal goal of hitting his 100th career homer with the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

“I wanted to get to 100 before my time here was done,” Happ said after becoming the 26th player in franchise history to hit 100 homers. “Being able to be here and do it was special for me.”

Happ relished the mementos he’s collected from teammates, such as an Ace of Spades champagne bottle autographed by Jon Lester after hitting his first homer in 2017. “I still have it,” Happ said.

After hitting his 100th homer, Happ received a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch from manager David Ross.

Happ’s homer also was his 215th career extra-base hit, tying him with Walt Wilmot for third all-time among Cubs switch hitters.

Amaya injured

Miguel Amaya, one of the Cubs’ top catching prospects, will undergo x-rays Monday to determine the extent of an injury to his left ring finger.

Amaya, who has been relegated to designated hitter duties at Double-A Tennessee while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, suffered a dislocation on a head-first slide Saturday but the finger was reset immediately.

Fond of Foley

Legendary Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley has prepared for his broadcast of the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader between the Cardinals and Cubs by sitting in pregame meetings with Ross and in the radio and television booths this weekend.

Foley, who filled in for Chip Caray on a few Cubs road games two decades ago, entertained Ross with a few stories about Cubs legendary announcer Harry Caray.

“(Foley) seems like a guy you could go to a bar with and have a lot of good conversations and watch some games with,” Ross said.

Ross, who grew up in Florida, worked as an ESPN analyst for three seasons between his playing and managing careers.

“Me talking hockey? There would be a lot of dead air,” Ross quipped.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs starter Justin Steele continues to impress
This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley
Willson Contreras plays hero in 11th, but Nico Hoerner ‘special’ for Cubs
Patrick Wisdom out indefinitely with injured ring finger
Franmil Reyes’ hustle looms large in win over Brewers
Christopher Morel atones for error with go-ahead two-run homer as Cubs beat Brewers
The Latest
Jairo Torres and the Fire struggled in a loss Sunday to New York City FC.
Chicago Fire
In return to Bridgeview, Fire turn back clock in loss to NYCFC
Sunday’s match, which was moved to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview because of expected playing conditions at Soldier Field, was reminiscent of many the Fire have turned in at the venue, when the team would come up short in crucial situations.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Sky_vs_Liberty_G2_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky look to extend success in elimination games
The victory in Game 2 against the Liberty was the Sky’s third in a row facing elimination, dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last postseason.
By Annie Costabile
 
Justin Steele
Cubs
Cubs starter Justin Steele continues to impress
The left has posted a 1.47 ERA in his last nine starts since June 29
By Mark Gonzales
 
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
Colby Aiknes, 34, didn’t appear in court Sunday because he wiped excrement on the walls of his cell and had to be “sedated due to his violent behavior.”
By Cindy Hernandez and Tom Schuba
 
St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs
This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley
The great slugger arrives with 692 career dingers, fifth on the all-time list, as a five-game series against the Cubs gets underway.
By Steve Greenberg
 