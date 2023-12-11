The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cody Bellinger latest subject of Toronto social media rumors

Model Chase Carter, the Cubs free agent’s fiancee, posted an image of the Toronto skyline on her Instagram this week, setting off Internet chatter that neglected to mention a fashion expo is being held in the city.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Cody Bellinger latest subject of Toronto social media rumors
Cody Bellinger

Social media gossip mongers have moved on from Shohei Ohtoni to Cody Bellinger.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Goodbye Shohei Ohtani. Hello Cody Bellinger?

The Toronto Blue Jays lost out on getting the top free agent of the offseason when Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

But could they be getting closer to a deal with Cody Bellinger? Model Chase Carter, Bellinger’s fiancee, posted an Instagram story featuring the Toronto skyline.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP with the Dodgers, hit a career-high .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .881 OPS in 2023 with the Cubs. He also won a Silver Slugger.

‘‘Cody did have a great experience in Chicago,’’ Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, said at the general managers meetings. ‘‘ . . . But where Cody can play and play well — he feels he can play well anywhere.’’

Twitter, er, we mean X, went all aflutter last weekend with rumors that Ohtani was seen on a plane to Toronto, prompting speculation that he was about to sign with the Blue Jays. That obviously turned out to be false.

So what about Carter’s Toronto post? Maybe it’s a hint about Bellinger’s plans. Or maybe it was a reference to the Toronto Fashion Expo, which is being held this week.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ bid for Shohei Ohtani ends as he signs monster deal with Dodgers
Cubs’ Craig Counsell peels back layers of his managing philosophy
Cubs, Craig Counsell considering best defensive position for Christopher Morel
Cubs leave winter meetings with momentum despite lack of acquisitions
Cubs manager Craig Counsell making impact in several areas of organization
The Sho’ goes on: Cubs don’t think they have been eliminated from Shohei Ohtani race
The Latest
Michael Craig’s son John Miller (from left), attorney Michael Oppenheimer, Craig’s son Patrick Jenkins and Craig’s nephew Victor Varner held a news conference in October 2021.
City Hall
$8.75M settlement to children of man shot to death during domestic violence call gets council committee approval
The settlement goes to the City Council for approval at Wednesday’s meeting. It would go to the children of Michael Craig, 61, who was shot and killed by police in 2021 after Craig called 911, saying his wife had “a knife on me, on the bed, on my throat.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times in a 26-6 loss to the Browns in his first NFL start on Sept. 26, 2021.
Bears
Justin Fields, Luke Getsy face big test vs. Browns’ defense
DE Myles Garrett and the Browns are No. 1 in yards allowed but tied 14th in points allowed — giving up 24 points or more vs. the Jaguars, Rams, Broncos and Ravens in the past five games. So it’s a challenge, but also an opportunity for Fields and Getsy.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles Sunday.
Bears
Upon further review: Analyzing Bears QB Justin Fields in win over Lions
Fields has room to grow, to be sure, but Sunday he led the Bears to their most impressive win in two years.
By Patrick Finley
 
La reapertura de los carriles entrantes de Autopista Kennedy comenzó el jueves y continuará hasta el martes, cuando toda la autopista se reabrirá completamente después de meses de reparaciones.
La Voz Chicago
Los carriles entrantes de la Autopista Kennedy se reabrirán, termina primera fase de un proyecto de construcción de tres años
A las 5 a.m. del martes, los carriles en dirección sur estarán totalmente reabiertos. Una primera fase de seis meses reparó superficies, rehabilitó puentes y actualizó la pintura y las luces entre Ohio Street y el cruce de Edens.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Nationwide_grant_program_is_helping_3_Black_chefs_elevate_their_Chicago_restaurants.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: 3 chefs continue pursuit of dreams thanks to grant
Plus: Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself, the first hot tub boat riders and more.
By Matt Moore
 