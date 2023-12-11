Cody Bellinger latest subject of Toronto social media rumors

Goodbye Shohei Ohtani. Hello Cody Bellinger?

The Toronto Blue Jays lost out on getting the top free agent of the offseason when Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

But could they be getting closer to a deal with Cody Bellinger? Model Chase Carter, Bellinger’s fiancee, posted an Instagram story featuring the Toronto skyline.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP with the Dodgers, hit a career-high .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .881 OPS in 2023 with the Cubs. He also won a Silver Slugger.

‘‘Cody did have a great experience in Chicago,’’ Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, said at the general managers meetings. ‘‘ . . . But where Cody can play and play well — he feels he can play well anywhere.’’

Twitter, er, we mean X, went all aflutter last weekend with rumors that Ohtani was seen on a plane to Toronto, prompting speculation that he was about to sign with the Blue Jays. That obviously turned out to be false.

So what about Carter’s Toronto post? Maybe it’s a hint about Bellinger’s plans. Or maybe it was a reference to the Toronto Fashion Expo, which is being held this week.