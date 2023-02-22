The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

David Ross: Cubs’ Christopher Morel has ‘a lot of growth potential’ in Year 2

Notes: Cubs announce changes to medical and clubhouse staffs.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE David Ross: Cubs’ Christopher Morel has ‘a lot of growth potential’ in Year 2
Christopher Morel takes a practice swing prior to taking batting practice Monday at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ.

Christopher Morel takes a practice swing prior to taking batting practice Monday at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ.

MESA, Ariz. — When Christopher Morel first spotted Seiya Suzuki in spring training, up 20 pounds from last year, Morel greeted Suzuki by commenting on how big and strong he looked. 

“I said, next year, I’m going to be as big as him,” Morel recounted Wednesday through an interpreter. “Seiya told me, ‘No, don’t do that. You’re just going to get slow.’ ” 

Morel said he did put on some weight this offseason, preparing for a long season ahead. Last year was his first taste of the big-leagues. The Cubs called him up in May, and even though his hot start gave way to a late-season slump, he kept giving the team reasons to keep him in the majors. 

“I learned a lot,” Morel said. “I learned a lot from veterans. I learned a lot from [former Cubs catcher] Willson [Contreras] . . . Learned how to be consistent, learned a routine, how to be disciplined in everything that we’re doing.”

Morel, who played outfield, second base, shortstop and third base last season, worked out all over the field over the winter. He enters a position battle with plenty of utility players in camp, including Edwin Rios, Miles Mastrobuoni and Zach McKinstry

The Cubs’ offseason moves also gave them consistent starters in most positions, limiting at-bats off the bench and affecting how the team might use a young, versatile player like Morel. 

“Christopher’s got a bright future ahead of him,” manager David Ross said. “We’ll see where this spring training takes him. He can bounce around the outfield for us, be a fourth outfielder. Could be a utility player; he can play pretty much any infield position, probably besides first — we haven’t put him [there]. But there’s also still a lot of growth potential there for him.” 

Medical and clubhouse staff 

The Cubs announced changes to their major-league medical and clubhouse staffs on Wednesday, the day after revealing longtime team physician and medical director Stephen Adams was retiring. 

In addition to a shuffling of team doctors — including the appointment of Dr. Stephen Gryzlo, who has served as the team orthopedist for the last 19 seasons, as head team physician — the Cubs made a series of promotions to their athletic training staff.

The Cubs promoted PJ Mainville from head athletic trainer to director of medical services, Nick Frangella from assistant athletic trainer to head athletic trainer, and German Suncin from Double-A Tennessee’s trainer to major-league assistant athletic trainer. They also hired another assistant athletic trainer, Neil Rampe, and a performance nutrition and food service manager, Brittany Jones.

On the clubhouse side, former assistant manager Danny Mueller takes over as the home clubhouse and equipment manager, as Otis Hellmann gains the title of home clubhouse manager emeritus. 

Quotable

“You try to look at setting the team up for long-term success and the player up for long-term success. Obviously, roster construction, and option [years], and all those things matter in how the end result plays out. But what I know about winning baseball is it takes more than the 26 guys that break camp. It takes 30,40, 50 guys to have success.” — Ross on spring-training roster competition.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How Adbert Alzolay has influenced Cubs prospect Ben Brown
The Cubs are Dansby Swanson’s team — and he’s aiming to make sure of it
Cubs notes: Bullpen competition crowded, longtime team doctor retiring
Cubs’ top three prospects setting different spring-training goals in big-league camp
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki gained 20 pounds preparing for second MLB season, WBC
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts sheds light on team spending, sportsbook, streaming
The Latest
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Bulls guard Patrick Beverley makes himself at home in new surroundings
Beverley said he’s tried to join his hometown team several times in the past, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now that the Bulls have signed him for the remainder of the season off waivers, his hope is to impact winning and his teammates.
By Joe Cowley
 
Sandra Rosalie McWorter Marsh, great-great-granddaughter of Free Frank McWorter, speaks with students at the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The McWorter family donated 1700 cookbooks collected over the years by Sandra McWorter.
Honoring Black History
Okra, celery and ham: Kennedy-King students cook up a gumbo from African American history
The great-great granddaughter of a man who bought 15 family members out of slavery donated more than 1,700 cookbooks to Kennedy-King College.
By Lisa Philip
 
Former Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev delivers a hit.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire two draft picks for taking Nikita Zaitsev in trade with Senators
Zaitsev carries a $4.5 million salary-cap hit through the end of next season, but the Hawks received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick in exchange for taking his contract Wednesday.
By Ben Pope
 
Ald. Jason Ervin (left) and challenger Shawn Walker. The two are running to represent the 28th Ward on the Chicago City Council.
Elections
Ald. Jason Ervin now faces challenger in West Side’s 28th Ward as opponent is reinstated
The Illinois Appellate Court overturned an election board ruling that Shawn A. Walker didn’t have enough signatures on his ballot petitions. Now he will face incumbent Ald. Jason Ervin in one of Chicago’s most violent wards.
By Michael Loria
 
Samuel B. Jackson (from left), Akili Ni Mali, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Destini Huston and Demetra Dee star in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere adaptation of “Chlorine Sky.”
Theater
Besties’ friendship is put to the ultimate test in splendid ‘Chlorine Sky’ at Steppenwolf
The world premiere stage adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne’s young adult novel delivers both dramatically and — in a number of thrilling basketball sequences — athletically.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 