The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

How Adbert Alzolay has influenced Cubs No. 7 prospect Ben Brown

Over the past few years, Alzolay transitioned from being the young up-and-comer to a source of advice for the next wave of Cubs pitching.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE How Adbert Alzolay has influenced Cubs No. 7 prospect Ben Brown
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay throws long toss on the agility field at Cubs spring training in Mesa, Arizona.

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay throws long toss on the agility field at Cubs spring training in Mesa, Arizona.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. — Living in Arizona over the offseason has also given right-hander Adbert Alzolay extra face time with the pitching prospects coming up behind him. 

“He puts his head down and works so hard,” said right-handed prospect Ben Brown, who the Cubs acquired at the trade deadline last year. “I’m kind of amazed. I’ve never seen him stop working. And he’s been huge with telling me about pitchability and stuff.” 

It’s been a few years since Alzolay was the one gushing over Yu Darvish’s guidance in his first couple MLB seasons. But time has flown by, partly because of the injuries Alzolay has battled, partly because the COVID-19 pandemic shaved off games. Somewhere along the way, Alzolay transitioned from being the young up-and-comer to a source of advice for the next wave of Cubs pitching. 

“Me and Justin Steele were having this conversation the other day about it,” Alzolay, 27, told the Sun-Times, “because we were like, bro, we feel so old here now.”

Alzolay and Steele, who Brown also thanked for being generous with his time all offseason, came up together in the Cubs system. They entered camp this year in established roles, Steele solidly in the rotation and Alzolay in the bullpen as a high-leverage, multi-inning reliever. 

It was a role Alzolay stepped into at the end of last season, when he came back from a lat strain to post a 3.38 ERA in six games. 

“I felt that was kind of a sign that would be my role this year,” Alzolay said. “So, going into the offseason, I was preparing myself to do that instead of coming out to start every five days.” 

The Cubs have made their spring training complex a hub year round, investing in a top prospect camp over the winter, and of course, welcoming in other players who are in town. Alzolay was around all winter. 

“Adbert’s gone through a lot here with injuries, [serving as a] starter and reliever,” manager David Ross said, “some ups and downs, some success and some areas he’s got to continue to improve. So, I think he has a lot of experience in that way. And he’s easy to talk to, he’s very friendly.”

This winter, Alzoaly worked on refining his routine in a new role. He wanted to hone his changeup. He was workshopping a sweeper slider – a theme around Cubs camp this year. And he was more than happy to talk pitching with others around the complex.

“He’s telling me what he learned from Yu Darvish years ago,” said Brown, the Cubs’ No. 7 prospect, “and now he’s passing that knowledge on to me and the younger guys who are here. He’s been awesome. Adbert’s been a really great teammate and really great to get to know.” 

Alzolay remembers how much the veterans helped him as a prospect. Any question he had he’d bring to Kyle Hendricks. And in big-league camp in 2018 and 2019, Alzolay made it his mission to observe the routines of pitchers who had been around longer than him. Talking with Darvish, who is notorious for throwing almost a dozen different pitches, changed the way Alzolay thinks about pitching.

“Darvish would tell me all the time, don’t get used to throwing with just one grip,” Alzolay said. “Because he’s like, every day it’s not gonna be working the same. So, if you’re playing catch, you’re feeling good with a ball in your hands, try to spin the ball, do this, do that.” 

Trying out different grips while playing catch has made Alzolay more comfortable manipulating the shape of each of his pitches on the mound. 

So, he’s relayed that lesson to Brown and other prospects who have sought advice. He told them to get in early, pay attention to the details of Kyle Hendricks’ and Marcus Stroman’s routines. He encourages them to talk to the veterans on the pitching staff – Don’t be afraid to go over to that guy and ask him. I don’t throw that pitch, but he does.

“I believe that at some point this year or the next, we’re going to need all these guys,” Alzolay said. “They’re super talented.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
The Cubs are Dansby Swanson’s team — and he’s aiming to make sure of it
Cubs notes: Bullpen competition crowded, longtime team doctor retiring
Cubs’ top three prospects setting different spring-training goals in big-league camp
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki gained 20 pounds preparing for second MLB season, WBC
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts sheds light on team spending, sportsbook, streaming
Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski on open rotation spot: ‘I’m trying to earn it’
The Latest
CTA trains sit parked in a train yard south of the 95th Red Line station, on Chicago’s Southside, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
Transportation
Regional mass transit needs more funding from Chicago, RTA chief says
Citing upcoming shortfalls in RTA’s operating budget, Keith Dillard proposes improvements to CTA, Pace and Metra if public funding can be secured in upcoming years.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
merlin_111124921.jpg
News
‘It’s a joke!’ City Council members grill Chicago police officials about extremists in their ranks
Chicago City Council members repeatedly expressed frustration Wednesday as police officials gave conflicting, sometimes puzzling reasons why they have not moved more aggressively against officers tied to far-right groups implicated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
By Tom Schuba
 
Kristin Huzar, of Evanston, looks through a kitchen full of food for her family, who is hosting four immigrants that arrived in Chicago with no place to go.
Immigration
Chicago groups scramble to find housing for newly arrived immigrants 6 months after busing began
Community groups and volunteers are stepping up to assist — and sometimes take into their homes — new immigrants seeking refuge around the Chicago area as shelters fill up and temporary housing spaces, including shuttered schools, spark controversy.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
The man, 57, was in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
Woman found shot to death inside Belmont Cragin home
Police say the incident may be domestic.
By Sun-Times Wire
 