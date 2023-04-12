The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson out of lineup for series finale vs. Mariners

Swanson left Tuesday’s game with cramping and fatigue.

By  Maddie Lee
   
AP Photos

It’s been an exhausting week for the Swansons, both physically and emotionally. 

On Saturday, US women’s national team standout Mallory Swanson was carted off the field during a friendly against Ireland, a tuneup before this summer’s World Cup, with a torn patellar tendon in her left knee. She underwent successful surgery on Tuesday.

“It sucks,” Dansby Swanson said Wednesday. “Seeing the person you love the most be heartbroken and in pain was not fun. Wouldn’t wish that upon anybody. We’ll get through it.”

Swanson was out of the lineup Wednesday, after pulling himself out of the game the night before with cramping and fatigue.

He has been by his wife’s side through the process, and by Tuesday night, the lack of sleep, food and fluids had caught up to him. He left the Cubs’ 14-9 comeback win before the sixth inning, after already recording four hits. 

“Realistically, I feel like my body was just done,” Swanson said Tuesday night. “I felt like doing anything anymore probably would have put me in harm’s way. So, just felt like the night was over for me.”

It takes a lot for Swanson to get to that point. He only missed one game in his past three seasons. 

“He’s going through a lot in his life in general right now,” manager David Ross said. “So the conversation we had was very easy and clean. And you think you might get some pushback, but we were in lockstep in the stuff that we were talking about and where we need to be.”

With Swanson out for the series finale against the Mariners, Nico Hoerner started at shortstop, and Nick Madrigal moved to second base.

