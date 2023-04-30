The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs select left-hander Ryan Borucki, option Caleb Kilian before series finale vs. Marlins

The Cubs signed Borucki to a minor-league contract with a major-league spring training invite this winter.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs select left-hander Ryan Borucki, option Caleb Kilian before series finale vs. Marlins
Cubs left-hander Ryan Borucki posted a 3.52 ERA in spring training.

Cubs left-hander Ryan Borucki posted a 3.52 ERA in spring training.

John Antonoff / for the Sun-Times

MIAMI — The Cubs selected Ryan Borucki from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, giving them a lefty in the bullpen before the series finale against the Marlins. In a corresponding move, they optioned Caleb Kilian to Triple-A after his spot start the day before. 

The Cubs signed Borucki to a minor-league contract with a major-league spring training invite this offseason. He posted a 3.52 ERA in spring and was competing for an Opening Day roster spot. 

“The 26 men that start on the opening roster are not the only 26 men that are going to help that team win,” Borucki told the Sun-Times this spring. “And you see it everywhere. So, I’m not trying to put too much pressure on myself.”

He did, however, say he thinks he’s a big-league pitcher and hopes the Cubs see him that way. After a 40-man roster crunch at the beginning of the year, the team created a spot by designating catcher Luis Torrens for assignment when center fielder Cody Bellinger returned from the paternity list Friday. 

Borucki, a Highland Park native, began his career with the Blue Jays. He converted from a starter to a reliever during the shortened 2020 season, his best year. He has a career 4.66 ERA out of the bullpen. The Blue Jays traded him to the Mariners midway through the 2022 season. 

The Cubs went from one left-handed reliever on the active roster to none on Saturday when they put Brandon Hughes on the 15-day injured list with recurring left knee inflammation.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
‘Not ready’: Cubs’ Caleb Kilian shows growing pains in spot start vs. Marlins
Cubs put reliever Brandon Hughes on IL for recurring inflammation in left knee
This baseball trivia quiz has us thinking about ballparks
Cubs fall to Marlins, but Nelson Velazquez holds on to roster spot as team reinstates Cody Bellinger
Cubs to recall Caleb Kilian to start Saturday vs. Marlins
Cubs’ Wesneski adjusting pregame routine to unlock ‘a better Hayden’
The Latest
Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa (5) takes the ball to the rim against Rockridge.
High School Basketball
Spring basketball notebook: Meanstreets, Illinois Wolves impress
The club basketball circuits are off and running.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Artist Amanda Williams stands among thousands of tulips, which are part of her project, “Redefining Redlining” near the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Prairie Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, Friday, April 21, 2023.
Washington Park
South Sider recalls life before the 100K tulips: ‘There was always music in the house’
Vivian Johnson lived in a six-flat at 52nd and Prairie in the Washington Park neighborhood until age 6. The building was destroyed and is today the site of a work by South Side artist Amanda Williams, but Johnson, 88, can still recall what it was like before.
By Michael Loria
 
Black Beauty Collective, which opened in April in the Hyde Park neighborhood at 5305 S. Hyde Park Blvd., showcases more than 50 Black-owned beauty vendors.
Business
Hyde Park store owner puts Black beauty vendors in space to thrive
The Black Beauty Collective opened in Hyde Park in April and stocks more than 50 Black-owned vendors. A limited access to capital for Black entrepreneurs is why Black ownership in the beauty industry is abysmally low, owner Leslie Roberson says.
By Mariah Rush
 
The CTA earlier this month announced a new “Goodbye, Grime” campaign — complete with digital ads — to highlight $6.5 million in repairs and improvements planned for rail stations.
Transportation
CTA’s grime-fighting campaign is overdue, riders say
The agency’s efforts include more janitors and more power-washing to boost public confidence in public transit.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby — Man keeps secret from fiance: He has kids from donating sperm
Upset that he never told her about this arrangement with friends, she’s putting the marriage on hold
By Abigail Van Buren
 